Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and City Manager Yost Zakhary, alleging gender discrimination, harassment and wrongful termination of employment.

In the lawsuit filed Friday in Waco's federal district court, Kinsey alleges an ongoing pattern of discrimination and harassment against women by Zakhary, starting when he was city manager and police chief in Woodway and continuing in Bellmead. Kinsey's lawsuit says she was fired without proper due process procedures. Bellmead police arrested Kinsey Dec. 14, 2021, on a charge of misuse of official information, a day after she filed discrimination and harassment claims against Zakhary with the Texas Workforce Commission. She was later fired, and Bellmead police arrested her again early last month after prosecutors dismissed the initial charge.

In the lawsuit, Kinsey requests a jury trial and damages in unspecified amounts including for back pay, future lost wages, compensatory damages for severe emotional pain, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

“This is one of the most egregious and brazen cases of retaliation that I’ve witnessed in my career,” Kinsey’s attorney, Ryan Johnson, said in a statement. “To have a decorated peace officer arrested on baseless charges — that were ultimately dropped by our former District Attorney — one day after she filed her discrimination complaint against the City and Mr. Zakhary is outrageous.”

In both of her arrests, Bellmead police allege Kinsey improperly used a state database in August 2021 to look up the license plate of a vehicle parked where her ex-husband lived at the time.

Bellmead sent Kinsey a letter days after her initial arrest, Dec. 17, 2021, suspending her without pay, her lawsuit states. However, state law and department policy at the time both provided that a peace officer under investigation should initially be placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the suit.

The police chief did not meet with Kinsey and give her the opportunity to present her own evidence before the suspension, the suit says.

The city fired Kinsey Dec. 14, 2022, almost a year after her suspension, but department policy provided that internal investigations of officers should be completed within 14 days, the suit says. The lawsuit also says the independent investigator who investigated Kinsey demonstrated bias in favor of the city.

The suit says Kinsey had a 21-year police career, with a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement master peace officer’s license and certifications including crime prevention specialist, hostage negotiator, mental health officer and TCOLE instructor. Her performance reviews often exceeded expectations, according to the lawsuit.

Ryan Johnson said the Bellmead Chamber of Commerce named Kinsey Woman of the Year in the year before she was arrested, and former Police Chief Daniel Porter, who retired in March 2021, recommended Kinsey as his replacement.

The lawsuit says Zakhary continued a pattern of mistreatment of women that began while he worked for the city of Woodway. One of his former employees settled a similar lawsuit against Woodway for $50,000 in July 2018, after Zakhary resigned the previous March as Woodway’s police chief and that April as city manager, after 39 years in Woodway. The woman had worked for Woodway for 17 years. The lawsuit also lists lewd and inappropriate sexual comments Zakhary allegedly directed toward women.

Zakhary, acting as Kinsey’s supervisor, spoke ill of her to the Bellmead City Council and changed job requirements for the role of chief of police to favor male applicants, both to prevent her career advancement, the lawsuit says.

The third-degree felony misuse of official information charge from her first arrest was dismissed in late December last year “without ever being presented to a grand jury or otherwise prosecuted,” because of the complaint against Kinsey “not meeting the elements of any crime,” according to the lawsuit.

Early last month, Bellmead police arrested Kinsey again on a third-degree felony misuse of official information charge and added a state jail felony charge of breaching computer security.

The initial charge was dismissed shortly before former McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson left office, and Barry Johnson's successor, District Attorney Josh Tetens, recused his office from the case because Kinsey consulted him as a defense attorney when she was charged initially.

Ryan Johnson said in a Tuesday email that there is “absolutely nothing” to the charges.

“There is no evidence that she had any ulterior motive, committed any crime — see prior dismissal — or violated any City policies,” Ryan Johnson said. “Their actual allegations are that she asked that a dispatcher run a search for 2 license plates — one of which was allegedly related to a girlfriend (of her ex-husband), one completely unrelated — and deliver the results to Yost Zakhary. Not even to herself.

“In fact, they don’t even allege that she gained access to the license plates or that she did anything with the license plates.”

Ryan Johnson said the city asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the allegations against Kinsey and the Rangers declined.

“Now they are asking the DA to prosecute her again,” he wrote.

“And all of this has been initiated by the same person who called himself the King of Woodway — and was run out of Woodway for sexually assaulting and harassing a female employee just a couple years ago — against a woman with an impeccable service record as a peace officer and the Bellmead Woman of the Year in 2021,” Ryan Johnson said.

Zakhary did not return a phone call or email Tuesday seeking comment.