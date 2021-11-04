Ex-boyfriend indicted on capital murder charge in burning death of Robinson man

A Teague man who Robinson police say was involved in the arson death of his former boyfriend in August was indicted Thursday on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Willie Joe Lloyd, 39, a former general manager at a fast-food restaurant, in the Aug. 23 death of Cargin Madison, 25, who died from serious burns 11 days after police say Lloyd set fire to a home in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive.

The attempted capital murder charge stems from injuries to a friend of Madison who was at the home and also was badly burned.

McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said the DA's office is evaluating the case and has not decided if it will seek the death penalty against Lloyd.

Authorities had arrested Lloyd on three counts of attempted capital murder because there was a third occupant of the home who was treated for smoke inhalation after escaping the fire. The charges against Lloyd were upgraded to capital murder after Madison's death.