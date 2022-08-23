Ex-Bruceville-Eddy ISD staffer jailed, accused of sexually abusing disabled woman

A former Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District employee was arrested earlier this month on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a disabled person.
Lowell Dean Hill, 69, of Bruceville-Eddy, remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $1 million. Hill has not worked at the school district for more than a year, a district official said Tuesday.
Hill sexually abused a disabled 29-year-old woman over a course of five years, between 2017 and March 2022, according to an arrest affidavit. The woman's caregiver told police she has a "mental capacity of approximately a 6-8-year-old child," and that Hill knew them both and was aware of her disability, the affidavit says.
The woman would sometimes stay with Hill while the caregiver was out of town for work, and he had told her the abuse was "a game," according to the affidavit.
- Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes
- Waco man among two dead in I-35 crash with two tractor-trailers
- Black couple sues after they say home valuation rises nearly $300,000 when shown by white colleague
- Baylor playing one of top 10 must-see nonconference college football games of 2022
- Affidavit: West child sex assault defendant called her mother against judge's order
- Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands
- McLennan County commissioners vote against Elm Mott emergency district
- Waco woman hit by pickup east of Elm Mott dies
- So, what now Midway? Panthers preparing to return to form
- District 11-3A Division I preview: Lorena, McGregor, Cameron Yoe, Troy
- Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster
- District 10-2A Div. II preview: Mart, Wortham, Dawson, Hubbard, Frost, Meridian
- Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
- Man who hijacked school bus full of children, buried them in van is being released
- Waco police name woman killed in Saturday crash
The affidavit includes excerpts for the woman's journal and interviews with her caregiver saying Hill had touched, showered with, had intercourse with and solicited nude photos from the woman repeatedly.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.