Ex-Bruceville-Eddy ISD staffer jailed, accused of sexually abusing disabled woman

A former Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District employee was arrested earlier this month on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a disabled person.

Lowell Dean Hill, 69, of Bruceville-Eddy, remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $1 million. Hill has not worked at the school district for more than a year, a district official said Tuesday.

Hill sexually abused a disabled 29-year-old woman over a course of five years, between 2017 and March 2022, according to an arrest affidavit. The woman's caregiver told police she has a "mental capacity of approximately a 6-8-year-old child," and that Hill knew them both and was aware of her disability, the affidavit says.

The woman would sometimes stay with Hill while the caregiver was out of town for work, and he had told her the abuse was "a game," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit includes excerpts for the woman's journal and interviews with her caregiver saying Hill had touched, showered with, had intercourse with and solicited nude photos from the woman repeatedly.

