Ex-Connally ISD teacher facing trial jailed again on new stalking charge

A former Connally Primary School teacher is back in jail on charges that he stalked female employees of a local store, just weeks before he is set to stand trial in 2021 charges involving stalking and soliciting teen girls.

Timothy Bruner, 60, of Waco, was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony stalking charge after he was accused of sending lewd and harrassing Instagram messages to the employees, court records show.

The affidavit lists a string of sexually graphic and demeaning electronic messages sent around April 1 to the victim from accounts known to belong to Bruner.

One of the employees told detectives she and another woman "were in fear of sexual abuse, not knowing if the person sending the messages was in their store," an arrest affidavit in the case reads.

The victim told detectives that "Bruner went to her checkout line, then sat in his vehicle for an extended period of time watching her through the front door," the affidavit states.

The woman told a detective said she was in fear of leaving her residence during this time.

Bruner lost his job as a second-grade teacher at Connally Primary School about 11 months ago after he was arrested on charges involving sexual misconduct, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

He was first arrested Oct. 14, 2021 on charges of online solicitation of a minor, after a sting in which he exchanged online messages with a sheriff's office detective posing as a 16-year-old girl, and invited her to join him in sexual activities, the Tribune-Herald reported.

The next day, while Bruner was out of jail on bond, he was arrested again on stalking charges when investigators found incriminating evidence on his phone, the Tribune-Herald reported. Investigators said messages on his phone confirmed the report from a 19-year-old woman who said that Bruner had been stalking her with sexually explicit messages for three years and that she was in fear of being sexually assaulted.

He was indicted in those cases May 26, with a trial scheduled to start Oct. 10 in 54th State District Court.

Bruner remains in custody in the McLennan County Jail on the new stalking charge with bail set at $75,000.