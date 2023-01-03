Ex-day care owner seeks to move retrial in infant's death out of Waco

A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco is seeking to have the case moved, arguing publicity surrounding the child's death prevents a fair trial in McLennan County.

Visiting Judge David Hodges is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on the request from attorneys for Marian Fraser, 59. Fraser was convicted of murder in 2015 in the death of 4-month-old Clara Felton, granddaughter of McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, at Fraser's Spoiled Rotten Day Care. The conviction was overturned on appeal, and Fraser has been free on bond.

Testimony from the initial trial showed the infant received a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl.

Arguments are also expected Wednesday on the admissibility of evidence from the toxicology lab that processed samples used in the original prosecution. A state investigation last year regarding complaints of inaccurate results and misconduct at the lab, ExperTox, in Deer Park near Houston, prompted Hodges in May to postpone Fraser's retrial.

Fraser’s defense attorney, Christy Jack, filed the request to change the location of the trial Dec. 15, with affidavits supporting the request by McLennan County residents Charlene Seaman, Marvin Seaman and Gerald Villarrial.

Villarrial served as Fraser’s defense attorney in her original trial.

“Even after a jury panel was picked, there was juror that later believed that they knew facts and circumstances surrounding the case that was not revealed to anyone during jury selection,” Villarrial wrote in his affidavit.

“The defendant is unable to receive a fair trial (in McLennan County) due to inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity,” Charlene Seaman and Marvin Seaman assert separately in their respective affidavits.

The state has filed no written pleadings responding to the change of venue request.

Testimony at the original trial showed Clara’s parents did not give the baby girl Benadryl, nor did they give Fraser permission to do so. Fraser also testified that she never gave Benadryl to the children in her care without their parents' knowledge.

Toxicology tests presented at trial of 14 other children in the day care Fraser operated for 25 years showed those children also had received Benadryl without their parents’ knowledge or permission.

ExperTox, the laboratory under investigation, performed many of the tests, Fraser’s defense stated in May.

During its July 2022 quarterly meeting, the Texas Forensic Science Commission approved a final report on certain complaints against ExperTox, which ExperTox in turn appealed at the October 2022 meeting, minutes of those meetings show.

A settlement has not been reached, a commission official said in a Tuesday email. The commission did not provide a requested copy of the report.

ExperTox’s vice president and lab director, Ernest Lykissa, allowed his forensic analyst license to lapse in February of last year, commission records show.

In addition to the change of venue and toxicology lab considerations, Hodges is expected to hear arguments Wednesday on motions to suppress evidence from Fraser's electronic devices and to quash the original indictment.