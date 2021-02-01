Ex-Falls County sheriff Ben Kirk returns as chief deputy

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez and former Falls County Sheriff Ben Kirk both started their lengthy law enforcement careers in the mid-1970s as dispatchers in Falls County.
Now the veteran lawmen are teaming up again after Lopez, who worked as a deputy when Kirk was sheriff, convinced Kirk to come out of retirement to be his chief deputy.
Lopez, 67, a Democrat, took office in January after defeating embattled former Sheriff Ricky Scaman, a Republican, in November. One of the first things on his agenda, Lopez, said, was to see if he could persuade Kirk to bring his 45 years worth of law enforcement experience and come to work for him.
"I feel totally blessed on this deal," Lopez said. "I asked him if he could come back and help me out. It was in my plans all along. When I got elected, he was the first priority I wanted to go after. We are both homegrown and have known each other a long time."
Kirk, a Marlin native and former Marlin police chief, served as the county’s sheriff from 2001 to 2016. He started his law enforcement career as dispatcher for the sheriff’s office in 1973, while Lopez, also a Marlin native, worked as a Marlin police dispatcher about the same time.
Lopez worked two years as a deputy under Kirk before he took a job as an investigator with the Hays County District Attorney’s Office. Before that, he Lopez was an officer in Marlin and Bellmead and served a stint as Bellmead interim chief.
Kirk replaced Derick Johnson, who moved from chief deputy under Scaman to a captain in Lopez's detective section.
"It has been a long road," Lopez said of his association with Kirk. "It has been a good road. We love this job and want to continue in this job. Ben just brings a vast amount of experience, and his manner, how he can control a situation and talk to people. Ben is the type of person that even I can learn from with all his experience."
Scaman lost his bid for a second term to Lopez, running for re-election while under felony indictment and with a suspended peace officer’s license. Kirk also defeated Scaman in Scaman's first bid for sheriff in 2012.
Scaman, who remains free on bail, was named in a five-count indictment last year that charges him with sexual assault, assault on a public servant and official oppression of two women, allegations investigated by the Texas Rangers and prosecuted by the state attorney general's office.
He has denied the charges and said they were motivated by "politics and greed."