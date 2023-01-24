Ex-Waco employee describes subduing co-worker who held police officer at knifepoint

A former Waco parks employee who now works as a bouncer testified Tuesday that he took a knife from a co-worker who was attacking a police officer, then handcuffed the man before more police officers arrived to arrest him.

Ronald Turner, 32, of Waco, is on trial before Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman in 19th State District Court on a first-degree felony charge of assaulting a peace officer and a state jail felony charge of attempting to take an officer’s weapon in the July 24, 2018, incident. McLennan County assistant district attorneys Rebeckah Lawson and Will Hix called David Harrison and other city employees as witnesses Tuesday in the opening day of testimony.

Harrison, now a bouncer at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, and others described a struggle between Turner, who worked for Waco parks and recreation at the time, and veteran Waco police Officer Fabian Klecka, who had responded to a call about Turner and was attempting to arrest him on suspicion of public intoxication. Witnesses said the struggle took place near 1415 N. Fourth St., just outside the gate to a parks department maintenance shop and down a hill from another city building that houses a training room, offices and an environmental health nurse.

“I’m a bouncer,” Harrison said. “I saw a situation that could have gone badly if I didn’t help.”

Harrison said he was walking to his car when Klecka approached Turner.

Barry Barrington, director of safety for the city, also saw the incident and testified Tuesday that, very quickly after Klecka began talking with Turner, Turner “put a move on the officer and had him on the ground” with the officer’s hands under him. He also said Klecka had signaled for backup.

Harrison said as he stepped in, Turner held a knife near Klecka’s throat with one hand and Turner was attempting to remove the officer’s sidearm from his belt with the other. Harrison could not remember whether the knife was open at that time.

As he stepped in to help, Harrison described to Klecka multiple times what he was doing and explained that he was helping, he said.

Harrison said the first thing he did was to take the knife away from Turner and toss it away. He then pushed the officer’s weapon back into its holster.

“I told Klecka, ‘This is me, David, I’m grabbing your gun and putting it back in the holster,” Harrison said. “I wanted him to know it was me and not Turner, that I was putting his gun away.”

With the gun back in its holster, Harrison said he took Klecka’s handcuffs from his belt, again announcing what he was doing, and was able to place Turner’s hands in the cuffs behind Turner’s back.

Shortly thereafter, officers responding to Klecka’s initial call for backup arrived and took Turner into custody.

Turner’s supervisor, Jody Cotreras, testified that the incident started when he told Turner to leave from a city training room and go to the nurse to be tested for intoxication.

Cotreras said he had coordinators follow Turner and observe him for signs of intoxication at work earlier that day before training and for about two weeks before that day because Turner had been dancing and acting strangely while on duty. Turner had been standing up and dancing during the training rather than paying attention like everyone else, Cotreras said.

Turner said he was not going to the nurse, Cotreras said. Cotreras explained under questioning from Hix that an employee refusing to be tested for intoxication would be grounds for termination of employment.

Cotreras said Turner took Cotreras’ hat off his head and began to play with it. He said he asked for it back and Turner put a hand on his shoulder saying he wouldn’t. Turner also refused to remove his hand when Cotreras asked that as well, he said.

As Turner began to walk around the edge of the city building toward an exit, other city employees including Barrington began to follow Turner, because of Cotreras’ hat, witnesses said. Both Cotreras and Barrington said they called for police to assist in removing Turner.

Barrington said he saw Turner walk toward the maintenance shop and go inside.

Harrison said he had been inside the maintenance shop clocking out and observed Turner to appear intoxicated. Harrison said he offered Turner a ride home from work, but Turner declined and walked out.

Barrington said he had stayed outside the maintenance shop, because he believed Turner was intoxicated and he hoped to ensure Turner did not drive away.

“I asked Turner to go back up and give Jody his hat,” Barrington said.

On cross examination, Barrington told defense attorney Jonathan Sibley that he did not talk to Turner about driving. He said he kept Turner talking so he would stay there until police arrived.

Sibley asked Barrington if he believed Klecka had been there in his official capacity or had been there to collaborate with the parks department employees in some way. Cotreras had testified earlier that Waco police officers and parks department employees collaborated from time to time.

Barrington said he had called for police so he was sure Klecka was there for Turner. Harrison also testified, in response to questions from Sibley, that he was sure Klecka had been there on official business speaking with Turner, not there to collaborate with parks employees.