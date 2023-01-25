Ex-Waco employee gets 9 years probation for assaulting police officer

A visiting judge in the 19th State District Court on Wednesday sentenced a former city of Waco worker to nine years probation after a McLennan County jury convicted him of assaulting a peace officer.

The jury found Ronald Louis Turner, 32, guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer in the 2018 case but acquitted him of attempting to take an officer's weapon, a state jail felony. Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman sentenced Turner.

This was Turner’s first and only felony conviction.

Witnesses testified Tuesday the assault took place July 24, 2018, near 1415 N. Fourth St., just outside the gate to a parks department maintenance shop, among other city buildings.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour in the guilt or innocence phase. Foreperson Vikram Deivanayagam, himself a county court-at-law judge, read the verdict on each charge.

Deliberations ran about two hours in the punishment phase, and the jury returned a sentence of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 years in prison.

After Deivanayagam read the verdict, Fabian Klecka, the officer who was assaulted and who testified Tuesday, said he is “pleased” with the verdict.

Turner did not take the stand in his own defense or speak in the sentencing phase.

Turner’s defense attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said he and his client are “pleased with the outcome” of the trial and that the jury had given his client a great opportunity. He called the events of July 24, 2018, an “unfortunate incident.”

“I’m glad Ronald will get the opportunities for services available through probation,” Sibley said. “I hope he takes advantage of the opportunity the jury gave him.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said in statement after sentencing his office appreciates the jury’s careful deliberations and respects its verdict.

“We are truly thankful Officer Klecka was not seriously injured or killed when Mr. Turner attacked him and put a knife against his neck,” Tetens said. “We are also grateful for the bystanders that came to our officer’s aid and likely saved his life. Mr. Turner will now be closely monitored by our Community Supervision Department and has now been held accountable for his actions.”

During the sentencing phase of the trial Wednesday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Will Hix asked the jury not consider the available sentence of life in prison. Statutory prison time for conviction of first-degree felony aggravated assault of a peace officer is 5 to 99 years or life.

Hix said a life sentence would be “unjust.” He reminded the jury that they enforce the expectations of the community and asked the jury not to give probation.

“Give prison time, but don’t approach the maximum,” Hix said.

The defense asked for probation.

In the sentencing phase Klecka testified that, a bit more than three months before the fight with Turner, he had fired his weapon in the line of duty for the first time and killed a person who attacked him with a knife in April 2018.

Klecka said he probably placed himself at greater risk in the struggle with Turner by trying not to draw his weapon.

He said he spent about a year in therapy on light duty and desk work after the fight with Turner, working though issues arising out of both that incident and the one in April. He returned to full duty status after that year, working patrol shifts in Waco until he retired at the end of October 2021, Klecka said.

Klecka wore the uniform of Crawford police to both days of testimony. He works there part-time as patrol officer.

During the defense closing arguments, Sibley said no one was able to say when Turner drew the knife and suggested he initially pulled the knife on Barry Barrington, the city's director of safety, who had been following Turner after Turner's supervisor had asked him to leave a training session. Turner's supervisor testified Tuesday that he had asked Turner to leave the training session and go to a city nurse to be checked for intoxication.

Both the supervisor and Barrington called police after the incident, and Barrington said he had followed Turner, hoping to ensure he did not drive away. Sibley said Turner had drawn the knife on Barrington and simply had it in his hand during the confrontation with Klecka.

Sibley said that as lethal as the prosecution said the knife was, if the blade had been open, Klecka would have “had injuries worth photographing,” but the prosecution showed no photos of deep cuts in Klecka’s neck and he received no such cuts.

The defense asked the jury not to convict on aggravated assault of a peace officer, but instead to convict on the lesser included offense of assault by threat. Sibley asked the jury not to convict on attempting to take an officer’s gun. He said Turner could have reached for anything on the officer’s belt looking for leverage in the confrontation.

In the prosecution’s closing, Hix took the knife out of its evidence box and showed it to the jury.

“The defense said that if this knife was open, Officer Klecka would have been cut,” Hix said as he opened the knife and placed the flat of the blade against his hand, with no injury.

Hix also showed the jury that the knife could split the evidence box neatly even while closed.