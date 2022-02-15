Ex-wife testifies Moore sexually assaulted, beat her at Waco home

Joe William Moore repeatedly sexually assaulted his ex-wife at gunpoint last year during a violent three-hour ordeal in which he threatened to kill her and himself, Moore's ex-wife testified Tuesday.
Andrea Newman told jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court that Moore became increasingly more "possessive and obsessive" during their relationship, which she described as living with a "Jekyll and Hyde."
Moore, 63, served 19 years in prison after his conviction for kidnapping and assaulting Newman in 1994. He is on trial on aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault charges in a January 2021 incident in which Newman said he got drunk, beat her and sexually assaulted her. Afterward, Newman said Moore got her gun and said he was going to kill himself, but shot a hole in the ceiling instead.
The Tribune-Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual assault without their permission, which Newman granted after her 90-minute testimony Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors Staci Johnson and Kristen Duron and defense attorney Sam Martinez rested their cases Tuesday afternoon. Moore did not testify. The attorneys will give jury summations Wednesday morning before the jury deliberates Moore's fate.
The jury is not allowed at this stage of the trial to know of Moore's criminal past. Newman testified that she and Moore dated in the early 1990s but merely stated their relationship ended without mention of the kidnapping. Their relationship picked back up in 2016, when the paroled Moore's sister told her that Moore was going through a divorce and suggested Newman give him a call.
Newman, a Department of Veterans Affairs employee, said Moore moved into her home on Vista View Drive in Waco and things were fine at first. She said Moore, a waste management company truck driver, was tall, handsome, polite and cleaned her house and mowed the lawn. But Moore became more controlling, possessive and jealous.
He insisted that she always answer her phone when he called and cut her off from her friends and family. He did not want her three grown sons in her home and threatened to kill one of her son's friends, she said.
"I couldn't put up with the Jekyll and Hyde," she said. "I couldn't put up with the monster. One day he's loving and sweet and the next day he is threatening to kill me. I couldn't put up with the roller coaster."
Newman said she went to live at a women's shelter in 2020 after Moore physically abused her. She put his belongings in storage, changed the locks on her home and bought a gun for protection when she went back home. However, she said she allowed Moore to come back after he threatened to kill her if she did not, she testified.
On the evening of Jan. 7, 2021, Newman said she got home and Moore was pacing back and forth and gulping whiskey shots. They got into an argument about their impending separation and divorce.
"When I told him he didn't have anything, he never had anything and he would never have anything, he grabbed my hair and started dragging me," she said.
Moore grabbed a large butcher knife from the kitchen and started slashing at her, Newman told the jury. She put up her hands for protection, suffering deep defensive wounds on her palms.
Moore wanted to know where her pistol was. Newman, trying to buy herself time and hoping someone to help her would be outside, told him that it was in the back of her car in the driveway. Later, she admitted to him that it was in her purse after he dragged her outside to look for it, she said.
She said she tried to chamber a round in the gun but it jammed. When Duron asked why she tried to chamber a bullet, Newman said, "because I was going to use it." She said Newman grabbed the gun from her and tried to shoot her but the gun didn't discharge.
He hit her in the head with the gun and Newman cried out, "God help me."
"That changed his mood," she said. "He calmed down a bit but he still blamed me for causing him to be so violent."
Moore dragged her to the bedroom and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, telling Newman it was the last time they would have sex because they both would be dead soon.
"I had to follow his commands," she said. "I didn't know where the knife went, but now he had the gun."
After Moore sexually assaulted her, he told her to leave and close the door because he was going to shoot himself, she testified. Newman said she heard a gunshot as she hit the panic button on her home alarm system. Police arrived and found a bullet hole in the bedroom ceiling and arrested Moore without incident.
The charges against Moore are enhanced by a 1994 aggravated kidnapping conviction that involved Newman. Moore was sentenced to 20 years in prison and served all but one year before his parole in 2013.
If convicted of aggravated sexual assault, Moore faces an automatic life prison term because of the prior conviction. He faces from five to 99 years in prison and up to life if convicted on the enhanced aggravated assault charge.