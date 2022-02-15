Ex-wife testifies Moore sexually assaulted, beat her at Waco home

On the evening of Jan. 7, 2021, Newman said she got home and Moore was pacing back and forth and gulping whiskey shots. They got into an argument about their impending separation and divorce.

"When I told him he didn't have anything, he never had anything and he would never have anything, he grabbed my hair and started dragging me," she said.

Moore grabbed a large butcher knife from the kitchen and started slashing at her, Newman told the jury. She put up her hands for protection, suffering deep defensive wounds on her palms.

Moore wanted to know where her pistol was. Newman, trying to buy herself time and hoping someone to help her would be outside, told him that it was in the back of her car in the driveway. Later, she admitted to him that it was in her purse after he dragged her outside to look for it, she said.

She said she tried to chamber a round in the gun but it jammed. When Duron asked why she tried to chamber a bullet, Newman said, "because I was going to use it." She said Newman grabbed the gun from her and tried to shoot her but the gun didn't discharge.

He hit her in the head with the gun and Newman cried out, "God help me."