Experts disagree on reasons for Waco's increasing violence

While there is wide agreement that assault and other violent crimes are increasing in Waco, and nationwide, since early 2020, experts disagree on the reasons for the increase.

Crime statistics reported on the Waco Police Department website show a local increase in violent crime. Criminologists and mental health professionals disagree on the extent to which the pandemic has influenced this rise in violence.

But experts agree on the importance of parents showing their children, youth and teenagers how to deal with anger, bullying and confrontation without violence.

Rising violence

All types of crime, and in particular violent crimes began to trend upward in 2020, said Eric Connolly, an associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Locally, that bears out in the Waco Police Department monthly crime numbers report on the police department website. The report lists cases' preliminary designation, which may change over the course of an investigation.

The monthly number of assaults in Waco hovered around 150 From January of 2019 until February 2020.

In March of 2020, the monthly number of assaults in Waco jumped to 184 and averaged around 166 the remaining moths of that year. In 2021, the monthly average number of assaults came to 190.

Not every month is greater than the month before, but the trend line for the past three years is going up, not holding steady.

The annual number of murders in Waco also increased from 9 in 2019, to 13 in 2020, to 17 in 2021, based on the monthly reports.

Earlier this year, Waco police reported they investigated 17 homicides, a broader category than murder, in both 2020 and 2021. Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said in January that Waco had not seen more than 17 homicides in a year since 1994, when the city had 25. It saw a high of 29 homicides in 1989 and again in 1993, and matched the 17 of the past two years in 2004.

Cyclical crime rates

Connolly said Friday that violent crime rates nationwide had been trending downward or holding steady over the last eight years. He said overall crime began to drop in the late 1990s.

However he said that before this positive trend, in the mid- to late-1980s, crime began trending upward and continued to increase nationwide for about six years. Then it started falling again.

He said the overall recent increase in crime and violent crime rates might just be cyclical. He also said he has read research that shows a relationship between the effects of the pandemic and increasing domestic violence.

“What’s driving it is always a question,” Connolly said. “The crime surge that started in the 1980s, people (criminologists) in 2022 are still trying to figure it out.”

Except for increasing domestic violence, which is linked to the lockdowns of the pandemic, it is too early to say whether the new trend is caused by the pandemic or is just cyclical, Connolly said.

Katie Chadwell, a licensed professional counselor with Klaras Center for Families in Waco, said Friday she thinks the emotional stress, anxiety and isolation of the pandemic may well contribute to teenagers and youths acting out violently.

Chadwell said the pandemic “has increased depression and anxiety, making young people more susceptible to peer pressure.

“When young people are already sad and anxious, if they come into contact with a group that offers acceptance if they rob someone or beat someone up, they may decide to do that to gain acceptance.”

She said that among the young people she counsels, and widespread in Waco, generational trauma makes many predisposed to violent and aggressive acting out.

“Grandparents passed it on to parents. And if they grew up seeing dad hit mom or parents hit their siblings, they’re (teenagers are) already more likely to use violence in an attempt to deal with problems,” Chadwell said.

Youth and teenagers are also already craving peer acceptance, she said.

“The need for social acceptance and craving peer acceptance is developmentally appropriate for youth and teenagers,” Chadwell said.

When schools were closed for so long during the pandemic, youth lost that peer affirmation, she said.

“With that loss of peer affirmation and acceptance, many teens and young people lost their sense of worth and identity," Chadwell said. "To rebuild that identity and sense of self-worth, they make choices that normally they wouldn’t.”

She said many teens may find themselves vulnerable to negative peer pressure from loosely organized groups of youth who can show them acceptance for carrying out acts of violence.

Finding a nonviolent way

McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller and Victorian, the Waco police chief, have both recently decried the rising violence among young people. They also called for parents to be more involved and more constructively involved in the lives of their children.

"Get in their business. Your children's business is your business," Miller said during a "plea for peace" event March 18 with family members of homicide victims.

Parents should teach their children ways of solving problems without violence, Victorian said Tuesday.

"Parents and family members should provide young men with other options than fists and guns," the chief said.

She said people used to say "It takes a village to raise a child," when she was younger.

“The police department can work with the community on prevention and intervention, but when young men and women put guns in their hands they may become a threat," Victorian said.

All of the high schools in the Waco Police Department's jurisdiction have been affected by violence, Victorian said.

“Whether it’s Waco, University or La Vega High School, these kids have known each other for years,” she said.

If young people are a threat, then Victorian’s police officers and detectives will turn to apprehension, she said.

“Teach them to understand anger and help them learn to address situations without violence,” Victorian said. “Parents and family members must teach our young men and women better ways of dealing with animosity.”

Chadwell said he agrees with that last idea, but it may be hard with generational trauma.

“Caregivers may find it hard to lead the children (and teenagers) away from violence,” she said.

Counseling can help everyone, she said.

“If parents and caregivers can own their own mistakes, they may open up pathways of communication with their children and lead their children to making better decisions,” Chadwell said.

Parents and caregivers can reach out to schools and churches, or Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, with which the Klaras Center is affiliated, she said.

Chadwell said parents and caregivers can seek out mentors for themselves and their teenagers.

“Find help for the whole family. Learn how to have open conversations and encourage open communication,” Chadwell said.

She said parents should help youth out of danger without fear of being in trouble.

“Tell your teenagers, ‘If you’re in too deep, I’m here to help. I will get you safe and then, after you’re safe, there may be consequences later,’” Chadwell said.

Connolly also has advice for parents.

“Be mindful of where your kids are, late at night and after school,” Connolly said. “Tell them that if they see anyone holding or carrying a weapon, report it to the authorities.”

Both the chief and Connolly said mentors should teach young people not to escalate violence and to let authorities get justice for them.

Victorian also said she encourages young people to be forthcoming to police with reports of violence and violent intent.

“Be vigilant,” Connolly said he would advise parents. “Talk to children when they come home. If they feel off or uneasy, ask them what’s going on, and report as necessary.”

Teach them right and wrong, of course, he said.

He also said parents and caregivers should “teach consequences of justice system. Let children know, ‘It’s not just that my parents could get mad, there are also consequences in the juvenile justice system and the criminal justice system that could alter their lives.’”

And he recommends that parents should find activities for their children after school.

“Sports are great, but other activities are good, too,” Connolly said.

Minimize risks

He said that when anyone is walking alone, late at night, in deserted part of a city, they make themselves vulnerable.

When anyone has to walk somewhere late at night, they should try to take friends along, Connolly said. Or they should choose a route that has more people and more cars, more witnesses.

“Offenders are less likely to rob someone or beat them up if there are people around who will see,” he said.

He also said that people should be mindful of their surroundings, when they walk.

“Walk quickly. Keep the phone out. Don’t be paying attention the phone, but have it ready to send a message or call 911.” Connolly said.

