Falls Co. sheriff stripped of law enforcement license after sex assault indictment

The state commission that licenses law enforcement officers suspended Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman's license on Monday, saying his alleged behavior that led to his arrest last week "constitutes an immediate peril to the public health, safety and welfare."

Scaman, 48, was charged last week in a five-count indictment with sexual assault, two counts of assault of a public servant and misdemeanor official oppression. He has been free on bond since his arrest Sept. 21.

In a letter dated Monday and obtained by the Tribune-Herald, Kim Vickers, executive director of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, informed Scaman that his peace officer's license is suspended, effective immediately, because of the nature of the charges against him.

Scaman did not immediately return phone messages Monday and it is not clear if he is represented by counsel.