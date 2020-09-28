Falls Co. sheriff stripped of law enforcement license after sex assault indictment

The state commission that licenses law enforcement officers suspended Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman's license on Monday, saying his alleged behavior that led to his arrest last week "constitutes an immediate peril to the public health, safety and welfare."
Scaman, 48, was charged last week in a five-count indictment with sexual assault, two counts of assault of a public servant and misdemeanor official oppression. He has been free on bond since his arrest Sept. 21.
In a letter dated Monday and obtained by the Tribune-Herald, Kim Vickers, executive director of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, informed Scaman that his peace officer's license is suspended, effective immediately, because of the nature of the charges against him.
Scaman did not immediately return phone messages Monday and it is not clear if he is represented by counsel.
Scaman is charged with groping a Falls County employee and with sexually harassing and making unwanted sexual advances against a second woman.
Vickers tells Scaman in the letter that he has the right to appeal the suspension and request a hearing by filing a written answer. Failure to do so, the letter states, could result in a default judgment and the continued suspension of his license pending the outcome of his criminal cases.
Falls County has settled two lawsuits in the past two years with women who accused Scaman of unwanted advances and sexual harassment.
