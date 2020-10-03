Falls County chief deputy takes over for indicted sheriff

“The allegations made against me are false,” Scaman said in a statement. “The allegations and the timing of them are a concerted effort on the part of several persons to damage my re-election bid and an attempt by those same persons to extort money from me and the people of Falls County.”

Karels said no hearing date has been set for Scaman's hearing to appeal his suspension. Karels said that while Scaman has not been removed as sheriff, he has not performed his duties as sheriff since his suspension "out of an abundance of caution."

Scaman said in the statement released last week that he looks “forward to a trial, at which time all the true facts will be presented, and when a jury will render a verdict of not guilty, and put an end to this extortion attempt and clear my name.”

Scaman is charged with sexually abusing a Falls County employee and with sexually harassing and making unwanted sexual advances against a second woman, a city of Marlin employee.

Scaman, a Republican, is opposed for a second term by Democratic challenger Joe Lopez, an investigator in the Hays County District Attorney’s Office and a former Falls County deputy under former Sheriff Ben Kirk.

