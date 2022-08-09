Falls County, ex-sheriff face new federal sexual misconduct suit

A city of Marlin employee has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Falls County and its former Sheriff Ricky Scaman, claiming that he sexually assaulted her and exhibited a pattern of sexual misconduct against her and other women.

In the lawsuit filed in Waco’s U.S. District Court last week, the employee claims that she and Scaman were at the scene of a fire in August 2020, and Scaman later arranged a meeting with her in which he assaulted her.

Scaman was arrested by the Texas Rangers and indicted on sexual assault charges involving the current plaintiff and a female Falls County employee.

Those charges were dropped this March in a plea deal in which he pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor official oppression charge, surrendered his peace officer’s license and accepted deferred adjudication probation. Scaman was defeated in a November election by Joe Lopez, a Democrat.

“Holding former sheriff Scaman and Falls County accountable for his wrong behavior and sending a message to public officials, and really everyone, that this kind of behavior is not tolerated or condoned and there will be consequences for those who do these kinds of things,” plaintiff’s attorney, Randall Kallinen, of Houston, said was goal of this lawsuit.

Another goal, Kallinen said in Monday phone interview, would be to show other victims of sexual misconduct and survivors of sexual assault that they are not silenced.

“We want to give (our plaintiff) her day in court, or financial settlement, and encourage others who have been similarly mistreated to also speak out,” Kallinen said.

Scaman’s previous attorney from the plea deal in March did not return phone calls seeking comment Monday. His present attorney has not yet been named on the federal court website.

The new federal lawsuit asserts that the sexual assault of the plaintiff directly violated her civil rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

It also cites two previous federal lawsuits filed by former sheriff’s office employees against Scaman over sexual misconduct that have been settled. One was a former dispatcher and jailer who accused him of groping and assaulting her. The other was a a former assistant chief deputy who accused Scaman of gender discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

Those cases, combined with past criminal complaints, demonstrate a pattern of behavior, the suit argues.

“We have realleged a number of charges that Scaman faced in criminal court and were dropped,” Kallinen said.

“In a civil lawsuit, the burden of proof is ‘preponderance of the evidence’ or more likely than not. A criminal prosecution has a much higher burden of proof, beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The lawsuit states that Falls County government, by not holding Scaman accountable or having necessary policies in place to prevent the kind of harassment he exhibited, is also liable for the civil rights violations.

“At the time of (plaintiff’s) assault, Scaman had four sexual assault complaints filed against him by female employees,” the federal suit reads.

“Despite this, there was no apparent policy or education on workplace harassment for employees in the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. There was also no apparent supervision or workplace accountability for Sheriff Scaman, despite his track record of abuse.”

This plaintiff seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and a declaratory judgement that the policies, practices, acts and omissions violated her civil rights, the lawsuit states.

Falls County Judge Jay Elliot said over the phone Monday that the county is in process of retaining defense counsel for the suit through the Texas Association of Counties.

“It is always disappointing to get a lawsuit against former county employees,” Elliot said.

“I do not control all the actions of all county employees” and officeholders, he added.