Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman to fight criminal charges, law enforcement suspension

Scaman has been free on bond since his arrest Sept. 21 by the Texas Rangers.

Karels said Tuesday that although Scaman has not been removed as sheriff, he will step aside while they ask for a hearing to appeal his suspension. He said they will protest the manner in which the commission suspended Scaman, saying it violated his due process rights.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he is not performing any law enforcement duties at this time," Karels said. "He is still sheriff. He has not been removed. He may not be able to perform any law enforcement duties, but he is still the sheriff. We are evaluating our response and the measures we are going to take to remove the suspension.

"We believe that the order suspending him is invalid and unconstitutional because it did not provide him due process prior to his suspension and the administrative rule they are basing it on is in conflict with the Texas Occupational Code. We are going to challenge this suspension."