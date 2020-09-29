Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman to fight criminal charges, law enforcement suspension

Embattled Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, under indictment and suspension for allegations including sexual assault, vowed Tuesday to fight the charges and appeal his suspension.
In a statement released Tuesday, Scaman, 48, charged that the charges against him are politically and financially motivated.
"The allegations made against me are false," according to the statement. "The allegations and the timing of them are a concerted effort on the part of several persons to damage my re-election bid and an attempt by those same persons to extort money from me and the people of Falls County."
The statement continues, saying Scaman would continue to serve as sheriff "while this matter works its way through the court system." However, his attorney, Hoagie Karels, said the statement released Tuesday was written before the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement suspended Scaman's peace officer's license Monday.
The commission said the suspension is effective immediately and was issued because Scaman “constitutes an immediate peril to the public health, safety and welfare” based on the five-count indictment against him that charges sexual assault, assault of a public servant and official oppression against two women. The victims listed in the indictments are a Falls County Jail employee and a city of Marlin employee.
Scaman has been free on bond since his arrest Sept. 21 by the Texas Rangers.
Karels said Tuesday that although Scaman has not been removed as sheriff, he will step aside while they ask for a hearing to appeal his suspension. He said they will protest the manner in which the commission suspended Scaman, saying it violated his due process rights.
"Out of an abundance of caution, he is not performing any law enforcement duties at this time," Karels said. "He is still sheriff. He has not been removed. He may not be able to perform any law enforcement duties, but he is still the sheriff. We are evaluating our response and the measures we are going to take to remove the suspension.
"We believe that the order suspending him is invalid and unconstitutional because it did not provide him due process prior to his suspension and the administrative rule they are basing it on is in conflict with the Texas Occupational Code. We are going to challenge this suspension."
The commission suspended Scaman without first giving him a hearing, providing him a chance to solicit evidence and call witnesses and to present his side of the story to a neutral party, in this case an administrative law judge, to determine the issues, Karels said.
In the letter informing Scaman his law enforcement license is suspended, Kim Vickers, executive director of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, said he has the right to appeal the suspension and request a hearing by filing a written answer within 20 days. Failure to do so could result in a default judgment and the continued suspension of his license pending the outcome of his criminal cases, the letter states.
Scaman said in the statement released Tuesday that he looks "forward to a trial, at which time all the true facts will be presented, and when a jury will render a verdict of not guilty, and put an end to this extortion attempt and clear my name."
Scaman is charged with groping a Falls County employee and with sexually harassing and making unwanted sexual advances against a second woman, a city of Marlin employee.
Two other women alleging Scaman made unwanted advances and sexually harassed them filed federal lawsuits against Scaman in the past two years. Those suits were resolved after settlements were reached for undisclosed amounts.
One of the women, former dispatcher and jailer Shirley Lynn Boger, alleged Scaman called her into his office on more than 20 occasions and licked her face, groped her and sexually assaulted her.
Nanci Anderson, Scaman’s former assistant chief deputy, alleged that Scaman subjected her to gender discrimination, sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment that forced her to leave her job.
Scaman, a Republican, is opposed for a second term by Democratic challenger Joe Lopez, an investigator in the Hays County District Attorney's Office and a former Falls County deputy under former Sheriff Ben Kirk.
Lopez did not return phone messages Tuesday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.