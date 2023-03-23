A false report Thursday afternoon of students shot at University High School led officers to respond and clear the facility, officials said. Waco ISD police quickly determined there was no shooting, and classes returned to a normal schedule.

Waco police dispatchers received a call at 1 p.m. reporting students had been shot at University High, 3201 S. New Road, according to a statement from Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

"It was found that there was no active shooter and no injured students, the call was a false report," Shipley said.

Waco police and officers from other surrounding agencies responded to the campus to find Waco ISD police officers already there and reporting there was no shooting, Shipley said.

"Officers still cleared the school out of abundance of caution," Shipley said.

Shipley said the false report would be investigated.

University is at least the third area school where a false shooting report has been made since the fall. A false report of a shooting came in about Midway High School on Nov. 30, and false reports of shootings were made Sept. 13 about Waco High School and at schools in Dallas, Houston and the Austin area.

While the incidents appear similar on the surface — a call to dispatch of shot students turns out to be false after officers respond without finding a shooter — police officials have not said the false reports in the Waco area are connected.