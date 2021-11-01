Families displaced in downtown fire must 'start from scratch'

Sharonda Johnson woke up Saturday not long after midnight as someone kicked the door to her smoke-filled apartment.
She hurried outside with her teenage sons, then spent much of the next hour watching all she had go up in flame.
The fire at her building at the downtown Abbey Glenn Apartments spread rapidly even as firefighters attacked it, and she watched as the roof collapsed. Jackson and her sons were among 33 displaced people who needed assistance after the 16-unit apartment building was destroyed.
“I kept thinking ‘Oh my God,’ ” Johnson said. “I saw the firetrucks and I kept thinking, ‘They will put it out in time,’ but they couldn’t.”
The Waco Fire Department responded around 12:43 a.m. to the fire at Building 10 at Abbey Glenn, 700 s. Fourth St., after an outdoor air conditioner unit ignited and set fire to the building.
Battalion Chief Shon Cavett said firefighters checked the 16-unit building to make sure everyone had been evacuated and were able to knock the fire down at around 2:30 a.m.
“They will have to demolish that entire building,” Cavett said. “The fire got in between the first and second floor as well as in the attic.”
According to previous reports, firefighters worked on the scene well past 8 a.m.
Johnson was asleep at the time the fire broke out. She said she was awakened by someone kicking her front door, and her first thought was that someone was trying to break in.
“My room was so full of smoke, I couldn't see my phone light up,” Johnson said. “I thought, I can’t breathe, and I started to cough, then I realized he was yelling fire.”
When Johnson realized that smoke had filled her apartment, she woke up her 17-year-old and 18-year-old sons, who were sleeping in their room. The family and its dog were able to escape the apartment. Johnson tried to get back inside to rescue her cats but was pulled away by a police officer at the front door.
In what Johnson said was a blink of an eye, she looked up the stairs and saw her apartment engulfed in flames. About 30 minutes later, her roof collapsed.
“We just stood outside and watched,” Johnson said. “A fireman came and told us the Red Cross was here in the office to try to help.”
A.J. Renold, the executive director for the Heart of Texas Chapter of the Red Cross, said volunteers showed up on the scene as soon as they were dispatched by the fire department.
“They go on scene with blankets and what we call comfort kits and meet the clients right where they are at,” Renold said.
At Abbey Glenn, Renold said two volunteers were dispatched to the scene, and an additional four volunteers worked remotely to enter residents' information to try to get them assistance.
Their goal was to provide immediate assistance to help residents for the next 72 hours, said Renold.
After the initial 72 hours, Renold said the Red Cross continues to work with the families to help them connect with local resources in the community should they need help past the first three days.
Johnson said the Red Cross provided her and her family with $515, which she used to get a room at a local Motel 6.
“The guy who helped us was really, really nice,” Johnson said. “I told him exactly what I had from the Red Cross and that I didn’t know how long I’ll be able to pay. He gave us every discount he could think of.”
Johnson lost five cats in the fire on Saturday, two of which had belonged to her mother, who died in September.
Johnson said one of her cats was able to escape the fire through the roof but was badly burned. Barkley Animal Clinic provided care for the animal, including oxygen, and charged only $85, she said.
After her mother's death in September, Johnson used insurance money to get herself out of debt and pay her rent, but now she finds herself struggling financially again.
“I had used that insurance money to get out of debt and now we are right back in it,” Johnson said.
While the family searches for a new apartment, Johnson said she was thankful for a Church of Latter-Day Saints in Hewitt, which paid for the room at the Motel 6 for another week.
“They stepped up to help and they didn’t want anything in return,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Waco Independent School District has also been accommodating to her children, sending a bus out of its initial route to pick them up for school.
Johnson hopes to be able to rebuild slowly from the fire that devastated her family on Saturday.
“I’m a single mom," Johnson said. "We don’t have any savings and we are going to have to start from scratch."
Renold said the Red Cross is currently helping 33 residents from the Abbey Glenn Apartments who were displaced by the fire.
The Red Cross chapter, which serves Waco, Killeen, and Bryan College Station has responded to 353 home fires in the last year, said Renold.
““Lately Waco and Killeen have had a lot of fires,” Renold. “This is really a great way to volunteer, but we need more people who are willing to do this work. We need more people to be able to respond so we are not wearing out our disaster responders.”