Families displaced in downtown Waco fire must 'start from scratch'

At Abbey Glenn, Renold said two volunteers were dispatched to the scene, and an additional four volunteers worked remotely to enter residents' information to try to get them assistance.

Their goal was to provide immediate assistance to help residents for the next 72 hours, said Renold.

After the initial 72 hours, Renold said the Red Cross continues to work with the families to help them connect with local resources in the community should they need help past the first three days.

Johnson said the Red Cross provided her and her family with $515, which she used to get a room at a local Motel 6.

“The guy who helped us was really, really nice,” Johnson said. “I told him exactly what I had from the Red Cross and that I didn’t know how long I’ll be able to pay. He gave us every discount he could think of.”

Johnson lost five cats in the fire on Saturday, two of which had belonged to her mother, who died in September.

Johnson said one of her cats was able to escape the fire through the roof but was badly burned. Barkley Animal Clinic provided care for the animal, including oxygen, and charged only $85, she said.