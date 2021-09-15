Family of injured Robinson boy sues farm implement company

The family of a 4-year-old Robinson boy who lost both hands in a farm implement accident last year is suing the Bryan farm equipment company that retrofitted the machinery.

The accident occurred Nov. 13, 2020, on the boy's family ranch in Milam County, and doctors were unable to reattach his hands.

Julie and Clay Ellison, the parents of the boy, are seeking more than $1 million in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Waco's 74th State District Court against Weldon Richard Lloyd, Weldon Richard Lloyd Jr. and John R. Riley, owners of Texas High Roller in Bryan.

Weldon Lloyd Jr. declined comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.

The Ellisons already have settled a separate lawsuit in an agreed judgment with their insurance carrier for $9 million, according to documents filed in the case.

Waco attorney Scott James, who represents the Ellisons, said his law firm, Johnson Hobbs Squires, is honored to represent the boy and his family.