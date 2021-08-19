Family sues Waco nursing home over hospice care, alleges 'inexcusable neglect'

The family of a hospice care patient has filed a medical negligence lawsuit against a Waco nursing home, alleging "inexcusable neglect" of their family member.

Max Hatter is seeking unspecified damages in his lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Waco's 414th State District Court against St. Anthony's Care Center, 7501 Bagby Ave.

Tammy Robison, administrator at St. Anthony's, declined comment Thursday on the lawsuit.

Ellen Hatter was admitted to St. Anthony's with a medical history of aneurysms, stomach and circulation issues and dementia, according to the lawsuit. She also was immobile, with contractures of both legs that she was unable to extend comfortably. She was dependent on the care center's staff to get her in and out of bed, the lawsuit states.

On Sept. 24, 2019, two nurse aides dropped Hatter on the floor while trying to get her out of bed, the suit alleges. Hatter's left leg was broken in the fall and her left hand was bruised. She was transferred to a Waco hospital, where doctors confirmed the broken femur but "determined she was too old and too dehydrated for surgery," the suit alleges.