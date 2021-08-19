Family sues Waco nursing home over hospice care, alleges 'inexcusable neglect'

The family of a hospice care patient has filed a medical negligence lawsuit against a Waco nursing home, alleging "inexcusable neglect" of their family member.
Max Hatter is seeking unspecified damages in his lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Waco's 414th State District Court against St. Anthony's Care Center, 7501 Bagby Ave.
Tammy Robison, administrator at St. Anthony's, declined comment Thursday on the lawsuit.
Ellen Hatter was admitted to St. Anthony's with a medical history of aneurysms, stomach and circulation issues and dementia, according to the lawsuit. She also was immobile, with contractures of both legs that she was unable to extend comfortably. She was dependent on the care center's staff to get her in and out of bed, the lawsuit states.
On Sept. 24, 2019, two nurse aides dropped Hatter on the floor while trying to get her out of bed, the suit alleges. Hatter's left leg was broken in the fall and her left hand was bruised. She was transferred to a Waco hospital, where doctors confirmed the broken femur but "determined she was too old and too dehydrated for surgery," the suit alleges.
They put her leg in a cast and sent her back to St. Anthony's. Three days later, Hatter complained of pain in her right leg, and an X-ray revealed she had a fractured right femur that likely occurred during her initial fall, according to the lawsuit.
Hatter died at St. Anthony's on Oct. 4, 2019, the suit states.
"In Ellen Hatter's case, St. Anthony's Care Center failed to provide quality care and failed to keep Mr. Hatter safe during her stay at St. Anthony's Care Center," the suit alleges.
The lawsuit alleges medical negligence, corporate negligence and injury to an elderly person.