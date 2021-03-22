Father of Waco capital murder defendant headed to prison for violence against women

A Waco man whose son is charged with killing his girlfriend last year was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading to multiple assaults against a woman and a 16-year-old girl.
Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court sentenced Michael Matthews Howard, 39, to 12 years in prison after Howard pleaded guilty to assault family violence by occlusion with a prior assault family violence conviction. He also was sentenced to three 10-year prison terms following his guilty pleas to three counts of attempted sexual assault of a child.
Howard, a twice-convicted felon, had been charged with first-degree felony sexual assault of a child, punishable by up to life in prison. However, prosecutors reduced the charge to a second-degree felony, which meant Howard faced a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count.
Previously, Howard's 10-year probation for assault family violence involving another woman was revoked and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison. That prison term, the 12 years for assault family violence and the three 10-year terms for attempted sexual assault of a child all will run concurrently.
That means Howard will be eligible for parole after he is given credit for serving at least six years in prison, court officials said. Howard has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,046 days as of Monday awaiting trial, and he previously served a six-year prison stint for a 2007 delivery of cocaine conviction.
Howard's attorney, Josh Tetens, declined comment on Monday's court proceedings.
According to court records, Howard in early 2018 choked a 35-year-old woman he was dating, causing her to lose consciousness. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to assault a 16-year-old relative of that woman during incidents in February and March 2018, records show.
Howard's 20-year-old son, Michael Matthews Howard Jr., remains in the McLennan County Jail under $1 million bond, charged with capital murder in the August 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend, SaKyra Young,21.
Young, a 2017 Waco High School graduate, was shot multiple times in the 2900 block of McFerrin Avenue. Police have said Howard shot Young as she drove on McFerrin, then crashed into a fence.
A witness who knows the younger Howard told police he heard gunfire, went outside and saw Howard carrying Young, according to an arrest affidavit.
After the witness helped Howard lower Young to the ground, Howard pulled out a gun, shot Young in the head and ran away, the affidavit states.
The indictment against the younger Howard charges him with killing Young during the course of retaliating or attempting to retaliate against Young.
Young's family and friends have established the Forever Young Scholarship in Young's memory to help raise awareness about domestic violence.