Father of Waco capital murder defendant headed to prison for violence against women

A Waco man whose son is charged with killing his girlfriend last year was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading to multiple assaults against a woman and a 16-year-old girl.

Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court sentenced Michael Matthews Howard, 39, to 12 years in prison after Howard pleaded guilty to assault family violence by occlusion with a prior assault family violence conviction. He also was sentenced to three 10-year prison terms following his guilty pleas to three counts of attempted sexual assault of a child.

Howard, a twice-convicted felon, had been charged with first-degree felony sexual assault of a child, punishable by up to life in prison. However, prosecutors reduced the charge to a second-degree felony, which meant Howard faced a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count.

Previously, Howard's 10-year probation for assault family violence involving another woman was revoked and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison. That prison term, the 12 years for assault family violence and the three 10-year terms for attempted sexual assault of a child all will run concurrently.