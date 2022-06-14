Father turns himself in on injury by omission charge in Waco toddler’s shooting death

The father of a 22-month-old who was wanted and accused of delaying care to his daughter that could have saved her life after she was shot last month has turned himself in, Waco police announced Tuesday.

Jaylon Caylon-Wayne Thornton, 24, turned himself in to McLennan County Jail early Tuesday morning and was charged with injury to a child by omission, a first-degree felony. His daughter, Zillyana Thornton, was killed in May after a family member’s firearm was left loaded and unsecured in a room where she was playing, according to police. The family member, Elias Espinosa, 25, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of evidence tampering shortly after the shooting and was arrested again Friday on a first-degree felony charge of murder.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. May 11 in the 3500 block of Alta Vista Drive, a Waco police press release says. An arrest affidavit says Espinosa's firearm, a loaded Glock 23 with no external safety, was sitting unholstered on a couch in the room where Zillyana was playing. The affidavit says Espinosa stood up from the couch and heard a gunshot, turning around to find Zillyana had been shot.

The press release states the exact details of how the shooting occurred are still under investigation, but that Espinosa's actions regarding the firearm resulted in the shooting which caused Zillyana’s death.

The press release states Thornton delayed medical care to his daughter by six minutes after the shooting. The arrest affidavit says Thornton initially entered Espinosa's car to take his daughter to the hospital, but returned to the house to retrieve a backpack containing marijuana. The affidavit states Thornton told Espinosa to leave and hide the bag, which Espinosa did, taking his car and removing any means of transporting Zillyana to the hospital.

After Espinosa left with the marijuana, Thornton waited for the child’s mother to arrive to take Zillyana to the hospital, the affidavit says. Thornton further delayed care by going back into the house to get his keys after the mother arrived to take Zillyana to the hospital, the press release says.

The press release says medical records and doctor’s analysis showed Zillyana’s heart was beating for 33 minutes after being shot and did not have immediately fatal wounds. The press release says if she had received medical attention earlier, she would have had a better chance of survival.

Espinosa was released on bond last month before being arrested on the murder charge Friday. Officials from Judge Fernando Villareal’s office said Espinosa was arraigned for the murder charge and posted bail.

Thornton remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with $150,000 bond.

The press release says the gun involved in the shooting was registered as stolen out of Corpus Christi and that additional charges in the case are pending.

