Federal complaint: Bullying, abuse chronic in Texas youth lockups, Mart's included

“M.C. felt the experience was ‘setting me back further’ and ‘at no point did I feel at peace,’” the complaint states.

He said his mental health suffered “greatly.” He met with a counselor at Mart but not at Giddings and described feeling like he “was going crazy,” according to the complaint. He also said his drug and alcohol counseling was interrupted because the staff member did not show up for work regularly.

M.C. suffered a head injury in the Mart lockup after he was attacked by four other offenders. Guards trying to break up the fight with pepper spray also sprayed him in the process, he said.

The Mart facility also is mentioned in the complaint in reference to an October 2019 incident in which a TJJD employee was charged with sexual assault of a detainee. The incident was discovered after the boy tried to hang himself the day after the officer had the boy perform oral sex on him in his cell. The officer admitted the offense, according to the complaint.

In May, a 26-year-old officer at the Mart facility was arrested for having an improper relationship with a teenager on parole from TJJD. The two met while the boy was detained at the Mart facility, the complaint states.