Federal death row inmate's request to block execution denied by Waco judge

A Waco federal judge denied a motion Wednesday to halt next week's execution of a former Killeen gang member who participated in the 1999 shooting and burning deaths of two Iowa youth ministers on Fort Hood.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ruled after a 60-minute teleconference hearing that he did not have the jurisdiction or the authority to grant a request from federal death row inmate Brandon Bernard to block his scheduled Dec. 10 execution while his attorneys continue fighting for his life.

One of Bernard's attorneys, John Carpenter, argued it was unlawful for the government to set Bernard's execution date while he continues to pursue claims that prosecutors withheld information that could have resulted in a sentence other than the death penalty.

Albright said he denied those claims, known as alleged Brady violations, as did the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The judge said without other pending litigation, he has no authority to block the execution and the matter now is an issue for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carpenter assured the judge they will seek relief from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bernard was 18 at the time he, Christopher Vialva, and four other teens kidnapped Todd and Stacie Bagley, who were visiting the Killeen area from Ottuma, Iowa.

