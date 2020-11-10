Federal inmate scheduled to be executed for 1999 double murder at Fort Hood seeks clemency

Bernard's petition for a life sentence argues he was a low-ranking member of the teenage gang that committed the crimes, and did not know anyone would be killed that day.

“Brandon was not present when the Bagleys were abducted, was absent for most of the events of the carjacking, and did not shoot anyone,” the petition states. “He helped set fire to the victims’ car, but only at Vialva’s direction and after it appeared to all present that the Bagleys had been killed by the shots fired by Vialva. Up until that point, Brandon never fully comprehended that the Bagleys were not going to be released.”

Stacey Brownstein, an investigator and federal public defender, has been working on Bernard’s case since 2013. She said she filed his clemency petition Tuesday, and four of the nine surviving jurors in the original trial now support reducing the sentence. A fifth is unopposed to reducing the sentence, she said.

“We think it’s significant that the majority of the surviving jurors no longer want their sentence to stand and they want it to be changed to life without parole,” Brownstein said. “Brandon would never get out, but his life would be saved.”