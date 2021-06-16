Federal judge in Waco denies motion to throw out confession in Vanessa Guillen case

A confession from a Killeen woman charged with helping hide slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén's mutilated body was lawfully obtained and can be used at trial, a federal judge in Waco ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright rejected a motion from attorneys for Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, asking that the judge suppress her confession that she helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, hide the body of the 20-year-old Guillén after he killed her with a hammer in an armory at Fort Hood in April 2020.

Aguilar's attorneys, Lewis Gainor and Ashley Askari of the federal public defender's office, argued that investigators, including Texas Ranger Travis Dendy and John Ray, a Waco police officer and member of the local federal fugitive task force, violated Aguilar's constitutional rights by failing to properly warn her of her Miranda rights before she told them of her and Robinson's involvement in Guillén's death.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier called Dendy and Ray as witnesses during the 90-minute hearing and played snippets from their four-hour videotaped interview with Aguilar in June 2020. Both officers testified that Aguilar voluntarily agreed to speak with them, saying, "Might as well. I'm ready to get this s--- over with."

