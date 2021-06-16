Federal judge in Waco denies motion to throw out confession in Vanessa Guillen case

A confession from a Killeen woman charged with helping hide slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén's mutilated body was lawfully obtained and can be used at trial, a federal judge in Waco ruled Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Alan Albright rejected a motion from attorneys for Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, asking that the judge suppress her confession that she helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, hide the body of the 20-year-old Guillén after he killed her with a hammer in an armory at Fort Hood in April 2020.
Aguilar's attorneys, Lewis Gainor and Ashley Askari of the federal public defender's office, argued that investigators, including Texas Ranger Travis Dendy and John Ray, a Waco police officer and member of the local federal fugitive task force, violated Aguilar's constitutional rights by failing to properly warn her of her Miranda rights before she told them of her and Robinson's involvement in Guillén's death.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier called Dendy and Ray as witnesses during the 90-minute hearing and played snippets from their four-hour videotaped interview with Aguilar in June 2020. Both officers testified that Aguilar voluntarily agreed to speak with them, saying, "Might as well. I'm ready to get this s--- over with."
Both said Aguilar, who worked at a convenience store in Killeen, previously had been interviewed by officers and they knew that she lied to them, based on findings from their ongoing investigation. They told her they wanted to follow up on some things she had said before and that she agreed to speak to them. She said they made it clear that she was not under arrest and did not read her Miranda warnings and arrest her until after her voluntary confession, according to their testimony.
Aguilar was heard on the video agreeing that she was not being held against her will. However, she expressed surprise that the officers were going to arrest her after her level of cooperation, which included trying to help the officers track down Robinson by calling and texting him and taking them to the spot near the Leon River in Bell County where they buried Guillén's body.
Robinson died by suicide July 1, 2020, as officers closed in to arrest him. Aguilar, who remains in federal custody, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to conceal and tamper with evidence by helping dispose of the soldier's body. No trial date is set.
Members of Guillén's family, their attorney and supporters attended Wednesday's hearing, with some holding signs and photos of Guillén with the caption "I am Vanessa Guillén."
Guillén reported being sexually harassed while serving at Fort Hood. Her disappearance and brutal death sparked investigations, leadership changes and policy reforms at Fort Hood and in the Army about sexual harassment and sexual assault in the military.
Guillén's family members have lobbied lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to push the proposed I am Vanessa Guillén Act, which was reintroduced in May. The law would require that sexual assault and harassment allegations be investigated outside the military’s chain of command.