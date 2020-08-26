Federal judge in Waco sentences 2 in child pornography cases

Two Central Texas men were sentenced to federal prison terms this week after they pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography charges.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, of Waco, sentenced Derek Loyd Ward, 34, of Whitney, to 20 years in federal prison on Wednesday. The judge also ordered Ward to be supervised for 10 years after his release and to pay $10,000 in restitution, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Ward's house in May 2019 and found about 550 videos and 875 images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct on his computer and other items, officials reported.

Albright also sentenced 28-year-old Tyler Christopher Benson, of Killeen, to just more than nine years in prison Tuesday, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Benson pleaded guilty last year to one count of possession of child pornography after his arrest in October 2017. Authorities executing a search warrant at his residence seized his laptop computer and cell phone and found about 775 videos and 360 images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, officials reported.