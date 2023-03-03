A Limestone county jury sentenced a man with multiple prior felony convictions to 99 years in prison Wednesday after convicting him in a 2021 vehicle chase, authorities said.

Colbin John Wright, 30, was also sentenced to 15 years for theft, after he abandoned the vehicle used in the initial chase, fled on foot and "stole a riding mower from a residence to assist in his efforts to escape," according to a press release from the Limestone County Attorney's Office.

“I also commend the jury for the maximum sentence, which was called for under these facts," Limestone County Attorney Roy DeFriend said in the press release. "There were many more layers to this case than just an evading arrest with a vehicle and the theft.”

Wright had prior felony convictions from at least two separate incidents and was sentenced as a habitual offender, bumping up the sentencing range on the third-degree felony evading arrest in a vehicle charge from a range of two to 10 years in prison, to a range of 25 to 99 years or life.

The chase started Dec. 3, 2021, after the Teague Police Department received a report that a rental truck stolen from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston was headed their way and an officer located the pickup, according to the press release.

Wright led a high speed chase down Highway 84 from Freestone County into Limestone County before officers lost track of the stolen truck in Mexia, the press release says. Aided by the stolen vehicle's tracking device, residents who furnished all-terrain vehicles to help navigate heavily wooded areas and a Teague Volunteer Fire Department drone, several agencies took part in a large-scale search that lasted hours and ultimately led to the capture of Wright and a woman who was determined to be a passenger in the vehicle, according to the press release. The woman testified at his trial.

After abandoning the pickup, Wright traveled on foot through fenced fields and wooded areas before stealing the riding mower, the press release says.

Wight’s trial took place Monday and Tuesday in Mexia's 87th State District Court.