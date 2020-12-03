Felon indicted on sexual assault charge also facing indictments in gunfight

A felon charged with striking a woman in the head, ordering her into his car at gunpoint and forcing her to perform a sex act in February was indicted Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jeffery Wayne Flowers Jr., 34, on an enhanced aggravated sexual assault charge. The charge was enhanced by a 2008 conviction for burglary of a habitation, which bumps the punishment range if convicted from five to 99 years or up to life in prison to 15 to 99 years or up to life.
According to court documents, Flowers was arrested after a woman reported she was walking home in the rain in Bellmead when a man she identified as Flowers struck her in the head, pulled a gun and forced her into his car.
She told police she was taken from Bellmead to an alley near North 12th Street in Waco, where the man forced her to perform oral sex on him at gunpoint.
After the assault, the man's car would not start and the women told police she fled the car while the man was looking under the hood in an attempt to fix it, according to court documents.
Waco attorney Susan Shafer, who represents Flowers, declined comment Thursday on his new indictment.
Flowers, who remains in jail, also is named in two pending indictments charging him with assault-family violence with a prior, enhanced; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, enhanced; deadly conduct with a deadly weapon, enhanced; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced.
Waco police arrested Flowers in August after they reported he was in a gunfight that wounded a woman in the backyard of a home in the 900 block of North 24th Street.
Police responding to the shooting found a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police reported at the time that Flowers and a family member of the woman got into a fight in the backyard when Flowers fired a gun at the woman’s family member.
The family member also pulled a handgun and fired back at Flowers, police said. The woman was shot during the gunfight.
