Felony DWI, aggravated sexual assault indictments handed down by McLennan County grand jury

A Waco woman who was arrested on two drunken driving charges in less than a week in April was indicted Thursday on two counts of felony driving while intoxicated.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jacqueline Ann Morris, a 60-year-old housekeeper, on the third-degree felony counts after her DWI arrests April 17 in Hewitt and April 22 in Robinson.

Records show Morris has five DWI convictions since 1994 plus an intoxication assault conviction in 2007 in which she was driving impaired and someone was injured. She was placed on probation in each of her previous convictions, and records show there is a motion pending to revoke her felony probation in Bosque County.

Defendants can be charged with felony DWI after at least two convictions for misdemeanor DWI. Morris has felony DWI convictions in 2015 and 2008.

Her attorney, Kyle King, declined comment Thursday on the new indictment because the matters are pending.

According to arrest affidavits, Hewitt officers were called to the Walmart at 733 Sun Valley Blvd. after Morris reportedly struck another vehicle with her Ford pickup truck about 5 p.m. April 17 and appeared to be "unconscious in the driver's seat."