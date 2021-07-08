Felony DWI, aggravated sexual assault indictments handed down by McLennan County grand jury

A Waco woman who was arrested on two drunken driving charges in less than a week in April was indicted Thursday on two counts of felony driving while intoxicated.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jacqueline Ann Morris, a 60-year-old housekeeper, on the third-degree felony counts after her DWI arrests April 17 in Hewitt and April 22 in Robinson.
Records show Morris has five DWI convictions since 1994 plus an intoxication assault conviction in 2007 in which she was driving impaired and someone was injured. She was placed on probation in each of her previous convictions, and records show there is a motion pending to revoke her felony probation in Bosque County.
Defendants can be charged with felony DWI after at least two convictions for misdemeanor DWI. Morris has felony DWI convictions in 2015 and 2008.
Her attorney, Kyle King, declined comment Thursday on the new indictment because the matters are pending.
According to arrest affidavits, Hewitt officers were called to the Walmart at 733 Sun Valley Blvd. after Morris reportedly struck another vehicle with her Ford pickup truck about 5 p.m. April 17 and appeared to be "unconscious in the driver's seat."
An officer woke Morris up and reported she said she was unaware she hit another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The officer said he saw four small bottles of wine in the passenger's seat of the truck. One was full, two were empty and one was open and inside a purse, the affidavit states. Morris told the officer she drank the wine the night before.
The officer took Morris to a local hospital "for medical clearance" before taking her to jail. Morris refused to allow her blood to be drawn at the hospital, so the officer got a search warrant for a blood sample. The affidavit does not indicate her blood-alcohol content.
Five days later, Robinson police responded to a traffic incident about 11 a.m. near Greig and Coahula drives where Morris' truck left the roadway, rolled across a drainage culvert, drove through three fences and struck a telephone pole a quarter-mile from the road.
The officer reported Morris was sitting on the tailgate when he arrived and appeared "confused." He said she gave conflicting stories about how the incident occurred, including she was run off the road by a passing motorist, that there was a vehicle in the middle of the road and that she lost control while lighting a cigarette.
Morris was not injured, the officer reported. He asked her to perform exercises associated with a field sobriety test and she said, "I can't do those tests sober," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The officer reported he found four bottles of wine in a trash can with cleaning supplies and hand towels covering them.
If convicted, Morris faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.
Sexual assault
In other action, the grand jury indicted Hugo Maldonado as habitual criminal on an aggravated sexual assault charge.
Maldonado, 39, of Mart, is charged with holding a knife to the throat of his former live-in girlfriend and forcing her to perform oral sex on him April 29 in a camper on East Navarro Street.
Maldonado is charged as a habitual criminal because of felony convictions in 2015 in Cameron County for attempted aggravated assault and in 2009 in Collin County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He also has a 2006 evading arrest conviction in Cameron County, according to court records.
If convicted as a habitual criminal, Maldonado faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum life prison term.