Fifth Circuit sends Coryell County jail death case back to Waco district court, citing concerns

A federal lawsuit against Coryell County alleging that a female inmate died because of jailers' use of excessive force will return to Waco's federal district court after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the case in the plaintiffs' favor.

Kelli Leannae Page, 46, a pretrial detainee in the Coryell County Jail, died in custody on October 8, 2017.

Page’s parents, John and Susie Fairchild, filed an excessive force lawsuit against the county and two corrections officers in federal district court in Waco in January 2019.

Waco's U.S. District Court found that Page's constitutional rights had not been violated and granted the defendants a summary judgment. The 5th Circuit in New Orleans reversed it July 14, raising concerns about jailers' treatment of Page.

Steven Russell Lovelady and Wesley Harland Pelfrey, two jailers on duty the day Page died, entered Page’s cell in an attempt to restrain her, Gregg Costa, a circuit judge on the appeals court, wrote in a summary in the three-judge panel's reversal opinion.

Page had serious mental health challenges, physical ailments and weighed 220 pounds, Costa wrote. After the struggle with the jailers, Page ended up lying face down on her stomach, with her hands cuffed behind her back, Costa wrote. Lovelady, who weighed 230 pounds, sat on Page with his knee on her back. Pelfrey, weighing 390 pounds, pressed his forearm against her neck, Costa wrote.

After the jailers held her this way for over two minutes, they found her unresponsive, Costa wrote.

They performed CPR until a deputy sheriff relieved them, he wrote. Not long afterward, Page was pronounced dead, he wrote.

“Viewing the facts in favor of the plaintiffs would allow a jury to find that the jailers used excessive force,” Costa wrote. “And the jailers’ continuing to apply that force for more than two minutes after Page was subdued would violate clearly established law. We thus reverse.”

Costa wrote that video evidence appeared to show that the jailers put their weight onto Page's neck, back and legs until she was unresponsive, contrary to the defendants' claim that the jailers did not put their weight on her.

Dean Malone, attorney for Page's parents, noted in a statement that Coryell County Jail's written policies require a team of at least five when corrections officers attempt to restrain an inmate.

Malone also released some of the medical examiner's findings from Page's autopsy.

The report stated in part: "Based on the case history and autopsy findings, it is my opinion that Kelli Leanne Page, a 46-year-old female, died as a result of mechanical asphyxia in association with physical restraint."

Heart disease, liver disease and obesity likely contributed to the cause of death, Malone wrote of the medical examiner's report.

“It is unfortunate that families of those dying in our Texas jails must wait years before seeing jurors judge what happened,” Malone wrote in his statement. “After 3½ years of litigation, we may finally be able to try this case to a Waco jury. Regrettably, Kelli’s father did not live long enough to see a trial regarding his daughter’s death.”

None of the defendants’ attorneys returned the Waco Tribune-Herald’s phone calls Tuesday.