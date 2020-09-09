Fire crews battle vacant house fire in North Waco

A vacant house in North Waco suffered major damage in an early morning fire Wednesday, Waco fire Lt. Keith Guillory said.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Herring Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., when a caller reported a trash fire began in the yard of a home. About five minutes later, arriving fire crews stated the fire had spread to the home and they were concerned someone might be trapped by the fire.

Guillory said firefighters did not find anyone in the house. The fire was contained in about 30 minutes. Flames had spread to the roof and throughout the home.

No injuries were reported, Guillory said.

The home did not have working utilities and was not occupied at the time, Guillory said. He said neighbors reported a man was known to stay on the back porch from time to time, but no one was found at the home.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

