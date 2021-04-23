 Skip to main content
Fire damage shutters Harvest on 25th bistro
Fire damage shutters Harvest on 25th bistro

An electrical fire Thursday evening at Harvest on 25th has forced the local breakfast and brunch restaurant to close temporarily.

The Waco Fire Department responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. about smoke showing from a strip shopping center at North 25th Street and Washington Avenue.

In a Facebook post, the bistro's owners said an electrical fire started in their front room, destroying the entry and kitchen but leaving other parts of the building intact.

“There are no words to describe how devastating this is for our team, especially Toby and Juanita, who built Harvest on 25th from the ground up," the post read. "We’ve all poured so much love and care into the space and into building a community around feeding your body and soul well."

Harvest also reported that there were no injuries as no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The restaurant, which will remain shut down until further notice, has set up a GoFundMe page, which already received over $8,000 in donations.

Harvest on 25th could not be reached for comment but will provide updates via their Facebook page. 

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

