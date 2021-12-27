Fire-damaged Waco apartment building still unlivable after Christmas Eve fire displaced 33

The Waco Fire Department this week is still investigating what started a fire that damaged part of an apartment building on Christmas Eve, displacing 33 tenants.

The 20-unit building is part of The Cove on 21st, an apartment complex located in the 2400 block of 21st Street. Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory, a spokesman for the department, said the flames mostly damaged the building’s exterior, but it forced residents of 16 units to evacuate because of smoke, fumes and fire damage.

Now that the flames are long gone, those 16 units are blocked off by metal fencing, caution tape and plywood. The middle of the walkway on the second story was destroyed. None of those tenants were hurt, according to the fire department.

Guillory said a total of 31 firefighters, three chief officers, seven fire engines and three ladder trucks responded to the call. He said dispatch received a call about the fire at 11:29 a.m. Friday and issued a second alarm 15 minutes later. Firefighters helped tenants evacuate the building and knocked down the blaze by about 12:17 p.m.