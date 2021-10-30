 Skip to main content
Fire destroys downtown apartment building, displacing 15 households
Fire destroys downtown apartment building, displacing 15 households

Abbey Glen fire

A 16-unit building at the Abbey Glen apartments was considered a total loss after an early Saturday fire.

 Waco Fire Department, provided

Fifteen households were displaced early Saturday after a fast-moving fire destroyed a building at the Abbey Glen apartments, 700 S. Fourth St., Waco Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the downtown apartment complex at 12:43 a.m. on a report of an outdoor air conditioner unit that had ignited, Battalion Chief Shon Cavett said. Arriving a few minutes later, firefighters called for reinforcement as they saw that the blaze quickly traveled up the vinyl-sided wall and into the attic, he said.

Firefighters checked the 16-unit building to ensure that everyone evacuated, while others battled the blaze with three aerial trucks, knocking the fire down around 2:30 a.m., Cavett said. 

"It burned the entire roof of the building, and 75% of the second floor collapsed into the first floor," he said. The building was a total loss, but no injuries were reported. 

As the units burned, some residents gathered in a vacant unit at one of the complex's 10 other buildings to keep warm. Others sheltered in a city bus that was brought in, or booked hotel rooms for the rest of the night. The Red Cross arranged emergency shelter and aid to residents on Saturday.

Firefighters remained on scene well past 8 a.m., as smoke alarms continued to sound in the ruined building, Cavett said.

Cavett said five cats that lived in one of the units were still unaccounted for, though a sixth cat was rescued.

