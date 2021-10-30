Fire destroys downtown apartment building, displacing 15 households

Fifteen households were displaced early Saturday after a fast-moving fire destroyed a building at the Abbey Glen apartments, 700 S. Fourth St., Waco Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the downtown apartment complex at 12:43 a.m. on a report of an outdoor air conditioner unit that had ignited, Battalion Chief Shon Cavett said. Arriving a few minutes later, firefighters called for reinforcement as they saw that the blaze quickly traveled up the vinyl-sided wall and into the attic, he said.

Firefighters checked the 16-unit building to ensure that everyone evacuated, while others battled the blaze with three aerial trucks, knocking the fire down around 2:30 a.m., Cavett said.

"It burned the entire roof of the building, and 75% of the second floor collapsed into the first floor," he said. The building was a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

As the units burned, some residents gathered in a vacant unit at one of the complex's 10 other buildings to keep warm. Others sheltered in a city bus that was brought in, or booked hotel rooms for the rest of the night. The Red Cross arranged emergency shelter and aid to residents on Saturday.