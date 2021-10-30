Fire destroys downtown Waco apartment building with 16 units

Sixteen households were displaced early Saturday after a fast-moving fire destroyed a building at the Abbey Glenn apartments, 700 S. Fourth St., Waco Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the downtown apartment complex at 12:43 a.m. on a report of an outdoor air conditioner unit that had ignited, Battalion Chief Shon Cavett said. Arriving a few minutes later, firefighters called for reinforcements as they saw that the blaze quickly traveled up the vinyl-sided wall and into the attic, he said.
Firefighters checked the 16-unit building to ensure that everyone evacuated, while others battled the blaze with three aerial trucks, knocking the fire down around 2:30 a.m., Cavett said.
"It burned the entire roof of the building, and 75% of the second floor collapsed into the first floor," he said. The building was a total loss, but no injuries were reported.
As the units burned, some residents gathered in a vacant unit at one of the complex's 10 other buildings to keep warm. Others sheltered in a city bus that was brought in, or booked hotel rooms for the rest of the night. The Red Cross arranged emergency shelter and aid to residents on Saturday.
Firefighters remained on scene well past 8 a.m., as smoke alarms continued to sound in the ruined building, Cavett said.