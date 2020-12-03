Fire destroys home in Chalk Bluff neighborhood

Fire destroyed a house in Chalk Bluff early Thursday, with flames hot enough that an adjacent house had to be evacuated, officials said.

Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at 117 Lost Oaks Drive around 4:30 a.m., but the home was a total loss, said Lt. Tomas Cardoza of the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, which assisted.

Bellmead, Gholson, Elm Mott and Ross fire departments also assisted with the fire in the Bluffs subdivision. Cardoza said no fire hydrants served the area so departments had to take turns filling and using tanker trucks.

The family, which appeared to be an older couple with visiting grandchildren, got out safely and were being assisted by the Red Cross, Cardoza said.

He said the fire appeared to begin in the garage but the cause has not been determined. The fire caused minor damage to a vehicle and at one point appeared to threaten the home next door, which was briefly evacuated, he said.