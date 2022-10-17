Fire underscores danger to buildings in historic downtown Marlin

A fire that destroyed a building Sunday on Live Oak Street in Marlin was just blocks from another historic building that was lost to fire in July, bringing attention to the fire dangers in Marlin’s historic downtown.

Fire officials this week are investigating the fire that destroyed the one-story building housing Comical Shirt A Fluffy Unicorn Company, 100 Live Oak St., and the cause is yet undetermined. The Marlin Fire Department responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Sunday with other area agencies and extinguished the visible flames by 11 a.m.

“In terms of damage, the T-shirt shop was a total loss,” City Manager Cedric Davis Sr. said. “The two businesses next door in the same block, both took smoke and water damage.”

Davis said the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is involved in the investigation, which should be complete by next week.

Davis said he hopes recently updated city codes and ordinances will help the city protect some of its downtown buildings.

He said the Marlin City Council recently adopted the 2019 version of the International Fire Safety Code, and new businesses opening in existing buildings will have to bring their structures up to that code.

“New businesses in historic buildings can petition the state fire marshal’s office for a waiver of some of the standards,” Davis said.

To request such a waiver, a business will have to provide justification, and not all of the fire safety standards can be waived, he said.

Also, the provisions of the new code do not apply to Marlin’s many vacant downtown buildings until they are occupied.

The Marlin Fire Department on July 1 battled a large blaze at at 129 Commerce St. that threatened a row of historic buildings. The two-story building housing Cameron Electronics was a total loss, but firefighters were able to protect surrounding buildings.

No age was available for the building that burned Sunday on Live Oak Street. It had been listed for sale on one multiple listing service realty site for 289 days at an asking price of $150,000. Another MLS site showed it off the market.

Davis said he expected to reopen Live Oak Street by late Monday.

Davis said two water mains burst under the street in the area of the fire: One directly across Live Oak Street, and a second near the earlier fire site at 129 Commerce St.

“TxDOT crews came into town to fill the sinkhole that opened up on Live Oak Street,” Davis said. “That’s State Highway 7 and their responsibility.”

Another city official pointed out where the street had already been patched in front the flame-gutted brick wall that used to house Cameron Electronics.

Davis provided additional details about firefighting efforts Sunday, noting that Waco Fire Department sent “two tower trucks, with the water guns.”

Additional agencies answering the call from surrounding counties sent at least a dozen fire trucks of various kinds with crews.

“We had firefighters from all over: Falls County, of course, also McLennan County, Robertson County and Limestone County, to name a few,” Davis said.

Davis said three firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released.