West volunteer firefighter Edward "Eddie" Hykel, who suffered a shoulder injury and facial lacerations during the deadly West fertilizer explosion 10 years ago, was killed Tuesday afternoon while working a vehicle fire on Interstate 35.

Two Texas Department of Public Safety troopers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the same accident, the DPS reported.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. near mile marker 354 in West, when "a Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer traveling on the inside lane disregarded the traffic control devices and struck the fire truck and two patrol units," said DPS Sgt. Ryan W. Howard in a news release.

"A West firefighter was struck by a vehicle during the crash," said Howard in the release. He described the investigation as active and ongoing. Howard said the truck driver has been detained and is cooperating.

