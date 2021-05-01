First McLennan County criminal trial in more than a year set to begin Monday

"I think that this is all going to work," Tetens said. "I think they have prepared and organized the courtroom and followed all the various guidelines that exist. I think it will be safe and I think we will be able to get this trial done. Mr. McLean is more than ready. He has been sitting and waiting for over 800 days."

Tetens said he thinks witnesses will be far enough away from others to testify safely without face coverings.

"I will object if the witnesses wear a mask," Tetens said. "I think facial expressions and body language in general are very important for a jury to see when trying to determine witness credibility."

McClain, a part-time construction worker, is charged with stabbing his longtime friend, Terry Bernard, in the chest with a pocket knife on Jan. 24, 2019. The two were fighting over a woman, but McClain, who went to Bernard's house in the 500 block of Orchard Lane, could have a valid self-defense claim, Tetens said.

Bernard, who picked up a brick and told McClain to drop the knife, suffered a punctured left lung in the incident, according to court records.