Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others

Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area.

The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick Lucas, 19, as part of an investigation into the theft ring, according to a Thursday statement from Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Police are also seeking Paul Williams III, 19, who is considered a person of interest in the case, Shipley said.

Waco police have arrested five suspects in the alleged ring: Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy White, 20; Jordan King, 19; Daquarian McDowell, 19; and Stephon Lucas, 18.

According to affidavits obtained by the Tribune-Herald, Watson, White, King and Stephon Lucas were suspects in cases the three agencies investigated for suspicion of burglary of habitations, burglary of vehicles, theft of vehicles, and theft of firearms.

Watson, King, and Stephon Lucas are said to belong to a criminal street gang known as '1K,' the affidavits say.

McDowell's arrest affidavits say Waco officers arrested him Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. at a motel in the 2400 block of La Salle Avenue, along with Watson and White.

Police accuse McDowell of third-degree felony offense of engaging in organized criminal activity, along with Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest.

Watson, White and King's affidavits accuse them of third-degree felony organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of stealing a firearm.

Stephon Lucas's entry on the McLennan County Jail roster Thursday afternoon indicated Robinson police charged him Nov. 26 on Class A misdemeanor charges of involving three vehicle burglaries. In Falls County, Stephon Lucas was charged Monday with stealing a firearm, a state jail felony.