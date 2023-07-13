Five defendants accused of violent crimes in McLennan County who have been jailed since 2019 or earlier will face court proceedings in the coming weeks and months.

One defendant has been in McLennan County Jail since 2017, five since 2019. One is awaiting transfer to state custody on a 60-year prison sentence. One saw his trial last month end with the jury unable to reach a verdict, and he could be scheduled for a new trial. The others appear on track to go to trial by early next year.

A McLennan County jury convicted Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 32, of murder in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter in the Waco home they shared with their three children. He is awaiting transfer to prison to serve a 60-year sentence.

Christopher Paul Weiss has been in McLennan County Jail on $1 million bond and a capital murder charge since November 2017 in the shooting deaths earlier that month of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah. Because of a conflict of interest District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office and searched surrounding counties for a prosecutor until Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Scott Wells took the case in May. Presiding over the case, Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court set the next hearing in the Weiss case for the last week of July. A trial is tentative expected at the end of the year or the beginning of next year.

Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado's trial last month on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 ended in a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. It was the second mistrial in Ramirez-Maldonado’s case, and Tetens will have to decide whether to dismiss the case or file a motion to try it in another county.

Bias is scheduled for trail Sept. 25 in a capital murder case over the March 19, 2018, death of Taivunn Demontre Briscoe, 20, who was smothered during a kidnapping.

Craven is scheduled for trial Aug 28, in a capital murder case over the Sept. 10, 2019 shooting death of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, who died during a robbery.

Oleary will be rescheduled for trial soon, after the final autopsy report for the victim in his case was finished recently. It has not yet been released to the public. Oleary was indicted on an aggravated assault charge in the Sept. 4, 2019, shooting of William Smith. Smith, who was shot while his car was being stolen, died earlier this year, but his cause of death has not yet been determined.

If the shooting caused Smith’s death, Oleary would be indicted and tried on a murder charge, Tetens said. If not, prosecutors will proceed on the aggravated assault charge.