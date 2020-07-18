Five years of FAST: Sheriff's Office fugitive apprehension unit makes hundreds of arrests annually

Planning, persistence and patience have been keys for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks unit, which has helped locate hundreds of wanted suspects throughout the state in each of its five years in operation.

In one instance, unit supervisor Lt. Cody Blossman and unit members listened to the tunes of wanted man playing guitar at an open mic night at a Fort Worth bar in late 2018. After the session, Blossman and his FAST officers applauded, stepped up for a brief introduction and took the man into custody for a year-old Waco warrant on a felony theft charge.

“I told Cody not to come back without him,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said, recalling the story. “They called me much later in the night saying they got him. Then I asked what took so long, and Cody said he was on stage when they found him playing guitar and he was actually pretty good.”

McNamara said that arrest in Fort Worth likely slowed thefts and other crimes in the state connected to that suspect, and he attributed the unit’s more than 1,350 arrests to constant attention to detail. The unit, comprised of Blossman and four others, has assisted in local, regional and federal investigations to find suspects who have been wanted on a variety of charges, often felonies, and reduce continued crime, the sheriff said.