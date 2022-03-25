 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flaming dinosaur robot darkens downtown Waco skyline with smoke

Firefighters responding Friday to billowing smoke from the Waco Convention Center quickly arrived and extinguished its source: a flaming animatronic dinosaur.

The robotic reptile was part of Jurassic Quest, a traveling dinosaur show that runs Friday through Sunday at the convention center.

Crews had been doing welding on the dinosaur outside on the Third Street side of the convention center when the foam rubber skin caught fire, Waco Fire Department Capt. Robert Covey said.

The blaze around 12:15 p.m. created a brown cloud of smoke visible from beyond downtown.

Covey said his crew at Fire Station No. 1 on Peach Street responded to the report of a fire at the convention center and could see the smoke from the station, about two-thirds of a mile away.

He estimated that the fire was extinguished within 8 minutes of receiving the call. The body of the dinosaur was reduced to its metal frame and motors, while smoke continued to issue from the open mouth of the head, which was on the ground nearby. A forklift was also damaged, firefighters said.

Adrian Baez, a Jurassic Quest official at the scene, said he was still assessing what happened, but that the show would go on.

