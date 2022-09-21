Forensic experts review evidence in Waco murder trial

An expert analyzed bullets that killed Sherrell Carter, but not the gun that fired them, jurors learned Wednesday during a morning of forensic testimony that also included the autopsy, gunshot residue and blood evidence.

Quest Aljabaughn Jones stands trial in Waco's 19th State District Court accused of murder, a first-degree felony, in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Carter, the mother of three of his children at the home the family shared in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive. Trial testimony started Tuesday and is set to continue Thursday. Testimony Tuesday showed Jones told police an intruder shot Carter while he was outside the home. Relatives of Carter testified that she told them of past abuse by Jones and that she wanted him to move out.

On Wednesday, firearms expert Heather Francis told the jury the prosecution did not send a suspected murder weapon to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for analysis. None of the prosecution witnesses from Tuesday who gave their accounts of the initial search of the home where Carter died and some surrounding property told the jury about finding the firearm used to kill Carter.

Evidence that did go to the forensic institute included Carter’s remains, the clothes Jones was wearing when police came to the house and other items collected at the scene.

Francis, an expert in forensic analysis of bullets and firearms at the institute in Dallas with 20 years’ experience, told jurors that comparing bullets to each other but not to the weapon that fired them is not an uncommon experience for her.

When most guns fire a bullet, rifling in the barrel of the weapon that applies a spin to the projectile stabilizing it during flight to increase accuracy also applies unique markings to the bullet, Francis said.

She and her colleagues will often fire a weapon to produce a bullet for comparison to those recovered from a crime scene, Francis said. No weapon was provided for comparison in Carter's case, Francis said.

In the case of Carter’s killing, the autopsy doctor found one bullet and two bullet fragments in her body and passed them on to Francis’ lab. Francis said her lab received two other bullets, designated as recovered from the room where Carter died, from Waco Police Department.

Francis told the jury she compared the three bullets, and one fragment suitable for comparison, to each other.

“They all displayed markings consistent with being fired from the same gun,” Francis told the jury.

Prosecutor Will Hix also asked Francis whether a crime scene from which bullets were recovered but not shell casings, as was the case in Carter’s killing, would make her think a revolver or a semi-automatic weapon had been fired.

“If no cartridges were recovered, my first thought would be a revolver,” Francis said.

She also agreed with Hix that someone could have picked up the shell casings and taken them away from the crime scene.

Autopsy findings

Dr. Jagbir Khangura, now a deputy medical examiner in San Diego County, California, told the jury that in 2019 he worked at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science and performed the autopsy on Carter’s remains.

Khangura said he found five gunshot wounds, one of which appeared to have been caused by the same bullet from another wound.

Two of the wounds would have been fatal, and one caused brain damage that would have left Carter unable to move and unresponsive almost instantly, Khangura told the jury.

Two of the entry wounds featured stippling, a condition caused only by bullets fired a very close range, three feet or less, he said.

Khangura said he did not know which bullet had been fired in which order.

On cross examination, defense attorney Craig Depew asked if Khangura knew of any cases where someone had sustained a similar brain wound and been able walk and talk afterward.

The doctor answered that he works in a morgue and all his patients are past walking and talking. But he did recall having studied the medically exceptional case of Phineas Gage who lived, walked and talked for five years after a piece of metal penetrated his skull and destroyed part of his brain.

Different parts of Carter’s brain were destroyed by the bullet fragment that passed through her brain, and it would have been highly improbable for her to be able to move or speak for more than a minute after that gunshot, Khangura said.

During Tuesday’s testimony, video evidence from the night Carter died included Jones saying he had seen her attempt to stand from near the bed and walk.

Jones could be heard on the monitor saying he heard Carter’s heartbeat and that he had half-carried her to the place on the floor at the foot of the bed where police found her. He said he placed bedding under her head in an attempt to make her comfortable.

Gunshot residue

Jennifer Husak, a former Waco police crime scene technician who analyzed evidence from Carter’s death and is now working on a Ph.D. in forensic sciences at a university in Oklahoma, told the jury about preliminary gunshot residue testing and preliminary blood testing.

Husak told the jury she had tested the welcome mat from the neighbor’s home where Jones dropped off his children around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2019. That neighbor, Jerry Gholsby, told the jury Tuesday that the second time Jones came to his home that night he picked up the welcome mat and wiped his hands on it.

Forensic testing of the mat found blood and also particulate matter that looked like gunshot residue under her examination, Husak said.

Chemical testing and light testing also revealed blood and gunshot residue on bedding and pillows recovered from the scene of Carter’s death, as well as on a grey athletic jacket recovered from the floor under the television in the bedroom, Husak said.

Husak said that officers and detectives had told her Jones had worn that jacket during the day and possibly during the evening. In all the video evidence presented Tuesday, Jones was shirtless at the crime scene.

Husak showed the jury photos of the bedding and the jacket as well as basketball shorts Jones had been wearing. A picture of a pillow showed that a bullet had passed through the pillow case, she said.

Images of the bedding, the shorts and the jacket indicated blood. Images of the bedding and the jacket indicated gunshot residue as well.

Prosecutor Maddie Beach asked Husak if the blood found on the jacket and the shorts was consistent with a person wearing those items carrying another person who was bleeding. Husak said she would have expected much more blood.

On cross, Depew asked Husak what else could leave behind particulate matter that would look like gunshot residue under the chemical testing she could perform. She said that people who work on brakes at auto repair shops and people who do welding for a living might bring home similar particulates from work.

During Tuesday’s video testimony, Jones could be heard telling Waco Detective Scarlett Woodruff the night of Carter’s death that he loved the welding work he did to make his living.

Depew asked Husak whether she had performed testing to determine whose blood was on the welcome mat, and other items she tested. Husak answered that tests available to her would identify human blood, but not whose blood.

He asked Husak on cross whether she had any idea of the orientation Jones had held Carter when he carried her from the area of the bed to where she was found on the floor, and how much blood could be expected to transfer in that orientation. Husak answered that she did not know whether Jones had carried her in his arms in front of himself, or put a shoulder under her arm.