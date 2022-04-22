Former Baylor student gets deferred probation in sex assault plea deal

The 54th State District Court in McLennan County accepted a plea agreement Monday for deferred adjudication probation in the case of a former Baylor University basketball team student manager accused of sexually assaulting a female student.

Judge Susan Kelly accepted the agreement between the state and Nicholas Joseph Muhlenpoh, 22, a former marketing major form Plano, in the matter of his charge with a March 7, 2021, second-degree sexual felony assault of a woman who was also a student.

Mulenpoh’s guilty plea will be deferred 7 years, while he is on probation in McLennan County.

His defense attorney, Robert Swanton, called the agreement “a just resolution of the process.”

Randy Dale, the McLennan County prosecutor who brought the agreement before the court, told the Tribune-Herald on Thursday that former McLennan County prosecutor Anne Jackson worked out the agreement.

"As prosecutors we have the obligation to pursue justice for the victim and to seek the safety of the community," Jackson said Friday.

She said prosecutors also have to consider the future of the accused and the future the victim.

"Prosecutors must weigh deterrence of future crimes against retraumatizing the victim by reliving the experience during a jury trial," she said.

Jackson also said she communicated extensively on the case with the victim, and the victim’s family, while working out the plea agreement.

Since the time Jackson and Swanton worked out the agreement, Jackson moved back to Bell County, where she works in the County Attorney’s Office in Belton.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mulenpoh will be required to register as a sex offender, pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs and serve seven years’ probation. He will be barred from all contact with the victim, and be required to attend counseling as required under probation.

Judge Kelly also ordered him to complete 300 hours of community service.

The agreement requires no confinement in any jail, nor will Mulenpoh be required to pay restitution to the victim.

"With any felony, and particularly with a sex crime, the whole range of punishment is considered in working out a plea agreement," Jackson said Friday.

According to his arrest affidavits from 2021, Mulenpoh apologized to the victim. The arrest affidavits also describe cellphone video in which the victim and a friend confronted Mulenpoh and he can be heard acknowledging what he had done to the victim.

The defendant offered the victim a ride to her home during a March 6, 2021, party at which the woman had been drinking, the affidavits state. Mulenpoh instead took her to his own residence where made and consummated intimate advances over her objections on March 7, 2021, the affidavits state.

At the time of the assault, Mulenpoh had been a student manager with the Baylor men's basketball team during the beginning of its NCAA Championship run.

Immediately after the allegations surfaced, the university removed him from all association with athletic programs, according to a Baylor Athletic Department statement at the time.

By the time of Mulenpoh's indictment in May 2021, he was no longer enrolled at Baylor, a Baylor spokesperson said at the time.

In deferred adjudication cases, there is no final judgement of guilt or recorded conviction if the defendant successfully completes probation. If the defendant violates probation, the court can sentence the defendant based on the guilty plea, with the full punishment range available.

