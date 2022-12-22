Former Baylor student pleads guilty to reduced charge in 2018 sexual assault case

A former Baylor University student pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to probation after prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree felony sexual assault charge from 2018.

The plea deal follows a September trial setting that was stopped short when the court was unable to seat a jury.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea from Christopher Brian Darby, 24, of Larkspur, Colorado, to a Class A misdemeanor charge of indecent assault. West sentenced Darby to 18 months of deferred adjudication probation, meaning there would be no final finding of guilt if Darby successfully completes probation. Prosecutors and the defense agreed to require 40 hours of community service and recommended counseling for Darby.

The case was set for trial on the initial felony charge in September. However, fewer than the required 12 possible jurors remained after members of the jury pool were excused because of their stated views of the charge, their thoughts on considering available sentencing options or their opinions of proof the state should present, and after prosecution and defense strikes for cause, officials said at the time. The plea deal was finalized before the case reached a rescheduled trial date.

According to Darby’s arrest affidavit from January 2019, Darby met a woman at a party he and others hosted Sept. 7, 2018, at their house in the area of South Second Street and Gurley Lane, and the woman consumed several alcoholic beverages and was described by others at the party as intoxicated.

At the end of the night, the woman “stayed in Christopher Darby’s bedroom cuddling with him. Affiant learned that the victim woke up the next morning next to Mr. Darby with blood around her vagina and on Christopher Darby’s hand,” the affidavit says.

Police also received “a copy of a text message where Mr. Darby admitted he tried to have sex with (the woman) but he was too drunk,” the affidavit states.

The woman had a medical exam that showed “vaginal injuries that are consistent with sexual assault,” and Darby’s DNA was found on her body, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutor Will Hix declined comment on the case, and defense attorney Rob Swanton had left the office for the week when the Tribune-Herald tried to call him Tuesday.