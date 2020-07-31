Former Bosqueville coach on probation after pleading to improper relationship with student

The former head basketball coach at Bosqueville High School, who resigned in 2016 after allegations of improper conduct with a student, was placed on deferred felony probation Friday.
David Lucien, 41, initially was charged with sexual performance by a child, a second degree felony. However, in a plea agreement with prosecutors, Lucien pleaded guilty in March to improper relationship between educator and a student in exchange for an offer of deferred adjudication probation.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court placed Lucien on deferred probation for 10 years and fined him $2,000 in a hearing held by teleconference. Lucien will not be required to register as a sex offender.
Lucien's attorney, Jason Milam, declined comment after the brief sentencing hearing.
Court records show Lucien and a senior girl at Bosqueville kissed and sent nude photos and explicit text messages to each other on their cellphones. The incidents were reported after someone overheard the girl talking to a friend, according to court records.
Prosecutor Will Hix said Lucien surrendered his teacher’s certification after his resignation.
“I think based on the wishes of the victim and her desires of the outcome, it was the right thing to do,” Hix said.
Both of the girl's parents gave emotional victim-impact statements Friday, telling Lucien how much his behavior has affected their family and how badly he betrayed their trust.
Lucien was placed on probation in 2018 after a driving while intoxicated conviction in Smith County, according to court records.
