 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Bruceville-Eddy police officer indicted in child sex abuse case
0 comments

Former Bruceville-Eddy police officer indicted in child sex abuse case

{{featured_button_text}}
McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 13, 2021

A Bruceville-Eddy police officer who investigators say had a sexual encounter with a teenage boy in January was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Nathaniel George Lawrence, 33, on second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child and prostitution of a minor.

Nathaniel Lawrence (copy)

Nathaniel Lawrence, a former Bruceville-Eddy police officer, was indicted Thursday on child sexual assault and prostitution of a minor charges. He was fired from the department after he was arrested on the charges in January.

The boy, who lives in southern McLennan County, told investigators he talked to Lawrence through Facetime twice before they met in person for sex last fall, according to an arrest affidavit. During the calls, the boy said he discovered the man was a police officer.

“It should be noted, upon viewing this child, it is apparent he is a minor,” the affidavit states.

Lawrence picked up the victim in his truck on or around Thanksgiving, then drove to a desolate road where they had sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.

The victim later visited McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple for an unrelated reason, and hospital staff called the sheriff’s department to report him as a possible victim of sex trafficking, according to the affidavit.

The victim, who is younger than 17, told investigators he exchanged sex for money or goods from adult men he met on an app. With his permission, an investigator posed as the boy, using his phone to exchange messages with the phone number registered to Lawrence, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Lawrence arranged to meet the boy, sent him $40 electronically as payment and drove to his residence, where Lawrence was arrested.

Lawrence's attorney, Jarrod Smith, of Austin, said Thursday he is unsure how long Lawrence worked for the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department. He was fired after his arrest, Smith said.

"I think there is some significant issues with the government's case, and we are looking forward to our day in court," Smith said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert