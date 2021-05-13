Former Bruceville-Eddy police officer indicted in child sex abuse case

A Bruceville-Eddy police officer who investigators say had a sexual encounter with a teenage boy in January was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Nathaniel George Lawrence, 33, on second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child and prostitution of a minor.

The boy, who lives in southern McLennan County, told investigators he talked to Lawrence through Facetime twice before they met in person for sex last fall, according to an arrest affidavit. During the calls, the boy said he discovered the man was a police officer.

“It should be noted, upon viewing this child, it is apparent he is a minor,” the affidavit states.

Lawrence picked up the victim in his truck on or around Thanksgiving, then drove to a desolate road where they had sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.

The victim later visited McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple for an unrelated reason, and hospital staff called the sheriff’s department to report him as a possible victim of sex trafficking, according to the affidavit.