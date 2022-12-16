Former Connally teachers sue district, claim harassment and retaliation

Two former Connally Junior High School teachers have sued the school district, its superintendent and two former administrators, alleging harassment and retaliation.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in Waco's 170th State District Court, Amanda Stewart and Brian Biezenski say former Assistant Principal John Simpson harassed Stewart, and that Superintendent Wesley Holt and former Principal Thurmond Brown retaliated against Biezenski when he reported Stewart was being harassed.

Simpson began sending photos to Stewart who asked him to stop in May 2018, the lawsuit says. The suit says Simpson went on to send "a very graphic video" of a sexual nature to Stewart.

Biezenski went to Brown on May 22, 2018, to report complaints of Stewart and others and recorded their conversation on his phone, and sent an email to Brown the next day to document the conversation, the suit says.

Campus police escorted Biezenski out of the school May 24, 2018, after he was placed on administrative leave, all "as retaliation for reporting the sexual harassment of Amanda Stewart," the suit says.

The lawsuit goes on to say Stewart and Biezenski suffered "depression, fear, anxieties and inability to function normally in social situations."

The suit claims sex-based discrimination against Stewart and intentional infliction of emotional distress against both plaintiffs and seeks actual, special, compensatory and other types of damages.

Raymond Sanders, the attorney for the teachers, declined comment Friday.

The district has not received official notification of the lawsuit, a Connally Independent School District spokesperson said Friday.