Former Crawford police chief arrested on sexual assault charge

Former Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety authorities Friday on a felony charge of sexual assault that occurred in Bell County, authorities reported.

Bruton, 47, of Temple, remained in Bell County Jail on a bond listed at $200,000, according to an arrest warrant filed Friday that was signed by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

It was unclear when the alleged sexual assault took place; however, the warrant was listed as an "instanter," meaning the offense occurred within 24 hours of it being signed. A copy of the probable cause statement was not released Saturday.